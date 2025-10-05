Wigan Warriors Women 16-12 St Helens: Wigan fight back to win Women's Super League Grand Final and secure historic treble

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anna Davies scored the crucial try to ensure Wigan Warriors' Grand Final victory over St Helens Anna Davies scored the crucial try to ensure Wigan Warriors' Grand Final victory over St Helens

Wigan Warriors fought from behind to beat St Helens in Sunday's Women's Super League Grand Final 16-12, completing a historic treble in doing so.

Anna Davies and Molly Jones scored two tries apiece for Wigan on the night, as three tries in eight second-half minutes saw them turn things around from 8-4 behind.

Having fallen 4-0 behind, St Helens scored through Dani McGifford and Phoebe Hook to lead, while Hook grabbed her second late on to keep Saints in it until the end, only to fall short.

Wigan's Grand Final triumph sits alongside their Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield successes already in 2025.

Wigan Warriors fought back to beat St Helens in Sunday's Women's Super League Grand Final, completing the treble

On a day when St Helens came into the final as big underdogs, they stuck in a largely tight contest in which Wigan just struck at the pivotal moments to pull through.

Saints struck for tries through Dani McGifford (pictured) and Phoebe Hook to lead

Indeed, Wigan head coach Denis Betts admitted to Sky Sports afterwards that he could sense and see his side were nervous, and so not at their top level.

"Sounds worthwhile! [winning a treble]. It's one of those things when you're such a young side as well, I think you saw tonight we were a little bit nervous," he said.

"We'd been really good all week and then at the start of the game, we were just a little bit anxious, didn't really play how we practised, but we did it, worked hard for each other and we've got a real desire to win and it stayed strong tonight.

"It's one of those strange things when you can only experience it if you've been chasing something and then all of a sudden you become chased.

Hook scored in the corner to give St Helens' the lead just before half-time

"You turn from being the hunter into the hunted and it's a mindset shift. It usually takes a couple of years, but it's been just a season.

"Just that connection, the players are really close and we worked really hard on building relationships with them, The girls are just amazing, I love them to bits."

Davies: I wouldn't have believed this was possible at start of year

Player of the match Anna Davies told Sky Sports:

"It feels amazing. It's been a journey, definitely. I've been there from the start.

"If you'd have said to me at the start this year this would happen, I wouldn't have believed you.

Davies gave Wigan the lead in the Women's Super League final against St Helens

"Just to see the young girls come through and be able to do that today. At one point at half-time I didn't know if we'd do it at all, so yeah, excited.

"If you'd asked me, I thought we might be able to do something like this next year, from watching the girls and how they've developed.

"But the fact that we're able to come and do it in 2025 is something I wouldn't have expected. I'm absolutely delighted."

Richards: Wigan just got us in little areas - I'm still so proud

St Helens Women head coach Craig Richards told Sky Sports:

"My first feeling is to congratulate Wigan. I thought they were fantastic.

"They just got us in little areas where we just didn't turn up. But I'm really, really proud of the girls. They've worked hard all season.

"We've been close, but not quite there.

"Rugby league's a great game and at times if you switch off, you get caught out and that's what we did.

"We talked about starting quick in the second half and we didn't quite do that, but the girls were so courageous. We'll go away, dust ourselves down and we'll go again."