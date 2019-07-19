Sky Live: Argentina eyeing All Blacks scalp

Will Argentina finally claim their first win against New Zealand?

The Jaguares took off their Super Rugby masks and revealed themselves as the Pumas ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Mario Ledesma has named a starting XV that was only two players removed from that which lost the Super Rugby final on July 6 to the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Argentina have lost 31 of their 32 Test matches against New Zealand, with a solitary draw way back in 1985. However with Steve Hansen resting all of the Canterbury players and experimenting with certain others, the Pumas will certainly fancy their chances.

The only change in the forwards sees the return of tighthead prop Juan Figallo, fresh off winning another European Champions Cup with English champions Saracens.

Record point-scorer and fly-half Nicolas Sanchez, back from Stade Francais, is the only other change.

Figallo and Sanchez are two of the five European-based players that have given the Pumas squad an extra boost after the Jaguares beat three New Zealand teams on their way to the Super Rugby final.

Juan Figallo of Saracens breaks with the ball

"The victories over these franchises are liberating, because they came through hard work, they were deserved and showed we have what it takes to beat them (New Zealand teams)," said scrum-half Tomas Cubelli.

"That gives us confidence, and confidence is very important in sport. It's shaping up to be a tight contest."

They won't admit it, but the Pumas may also be lifted by the relative inexperience of the visitors.

The world champions are resting eight of the Crusaders players who faced the Jaguares in the Super Rugby final.

Uncapped winger Sevu Reece will start for the All Blacks, and four others - prop Atu Moli, loose forward Luke Jacobson, fly-half Josh Ioane, and outside back Braydon Ennor are expected to make their Test debuts from the bench.

Braydon Ennor runs through drills during an All Blacks training session

The world champions are still favourites, of course, and the men who flew halfway around the world know there is more at stake than points, with places up for grabs in the squad for September's World Cup.

One of those players eager to please will be Ngani Laumape, who will hope to make the most of an injury to Sonny Bill Williams.

The 26-year-old will start the in the centre alongside Anton Lienert-Brow; they'll be two of five players battling for just four midfield spots in Hansen's squad for the global showpiece, with Williams, Ryan Crotty, and Jack Goodhue also expected to be in the mix.

Laumape made his debut for the All Blacks against the British and Irish Lions in 2017, but was on the fringes last year and was only brought in to cover for an injury-prone Williams.

Hurricanes assistant coach Jason Holland talks to Ngani Laumape

While he is a prolific try-scorer, topping Super Rugby in 2017 with 15 and finishing second this year with 13, Hansen and his assistant Ian Foster have asked Laumape to work on his communication and develop his passing and kicking.

It was something the former rugby league player took on board, working on his game harder than ever during the Super Rugby season, according to fly-half Beauden Barrett.

"He's sat down with Jason Holland at the Hurricanes and worked really hard on his attacking game, and no doubt Fozzie (Foster) has helped him with the structures at the All Blacks," Barrett told reporters in Buenos Aires this week.

"He understands his role, which is his job in the team, but also he understands how important our relationship is in getting aligned so that we almost think the same thing.

"He knows what I expect of him, and I know what he expects of me and he's worked really hard on that."

His work this year has also impressed Hansen, who has to decide whether he should pick the powerhouse Laumape or gambles with Williams in the midfield for Japan.

"We asked him to go away and be more dominant with his voice, particularly in aiding the No 10 in his decision making," Hansen said in comments published by the New Zealand Herald.

"He's been adding skills to his game and got a nice wee kicking game going at the moment.

"He is completely driven you've got to give Ngani a 10 out of 10 for how hard he is trying.

"People like that will eventually get rewarded."

Argentina: 15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Matías Moroni, 13 Matías Orlando, 12 Jerónimo de la Fuente, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolás Sánchez, 9 Tomás Cubelli, 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Agustín Creevy, 3 Juan Figallo, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Tomás Lavanini, 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Javier Ortega Desio

Replacements: 16 Julián Montoya, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Matías Alemanno, 20 Tomás Lezana, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Joaquín Díaz Bonilla, 23 Joaquín Tuculet

New Zealand: 15 Ben Smith, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Jordie Barrett, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 1 Ofa Tuungafasi, 2 Dane Coles, 3 Angus Ta'avao, 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Patrick Tuipulotu, 6 Vaea Fifita, 7 Sam Cane (c), 8 Ardie Savea

Replacements: 16 Liam Coltman, 17 Atu Moli, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Jackson Hemopo, 20 Luke Jacobson, 21 Brad Weber, 22 Josh Ioane, 23 Braydon Ennor