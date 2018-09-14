Sky Live: Australia v Argentina

Argentina's Nicolas Sanchez and Australia's Israel Folau

Buoyed by their win over South Africa and their gutsy showing against New Zealand, Argentina will head to the Gold Coast believing they have a good chance of claiming their first win on Australian soil since 1983.

However, Australia will start the match as favourites, especially with the return of David Pocock and Israel Folau to the starting line-up.

The Pumas will be desperate to show that they are on the up and, with South Africa unlikely to trouble New Zealand in Wellington, the winner of this clash will put themselves in pole position for second place in this years Rugby Championship.

We take a look at the key areas ahead of Saturday's clash.

Folua back but not at full-back

Israel Folau's aerial capabilities will be well used against the Pumas

For the first time in five years, Folau will not be playing in the No 15 jersey as Michael Cheika has opted to stick with Dane Haylett-Petty at full-back.

In the past Cheika has claimed that Folau's skills and abilities are too valuable to have him on the wing, however he has opted to reward Haylett-Petty's good form and believes Folau can cause problems for the Pumas in the No 14 jersey.

His attacking ability may be slightly shackled out on the wing, but expect him to come looking for work and use his aerial abilities chasing the high ball.

While the Wallabies have plenty of options in their back three, so too Argentina with winger Ramiro Moyano and full-back Emiliano Boffelli in outstanding attacking form. Both are full of running and just love to attack - ask the All Blacks last week, where they both scored quite sensational tries.

'Bajada' broken?

The Pumas have prided themselves on their scrum and even developed their own unique way of scrummaging that, in the past, caused chaos in the set-piece.

The Bajada method not only saw the locks bind around the props hips rather than between their legs, but also looks to get all their power going through the hooker. However, while their attacking prowess has grown, their scrum is on the wane.

Santiago Medrano starts in the front row for the Pumas

They were well beaten in this area against the Boks in South Africa, recovered a week later to give themselves a winning platform, but were once again torn apart in this area against the All Blacks.

Pumas coach Mario Ledesma, a formidable former Pumas hooker himself, has not revealed too much as to why their set-piece is such a mess, claiming that teams are hard at them come scrum-time because they know it is a Pumas strength.

For the Wallabies, who are not traditionally the best of scrummagers themselves, Ledesma has beefed up his front row as Santiago Medrano gets a start at tighthead prop, with Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro shifted to the loosehead side.

Pocock in but Hooper out

The good news for the Wallabies is that David Pocock is back in the back row for them having missed the win over the Springboks with a neck injury. However that news has been tempered with the loss of skipper Michael Hooper with a hamstring injury.

David Pocock returns to Wallaby training after recovering from a neck injury

Pocock will captain the side in Hooper's absence, and also shifts from No 8 to openside flanker, with Pete Samu coming into the starting line-up at the back of the scrum. Ned Hanigan moves onto the bench to cover the back-row.

No.7 jersey brings a different challenge for Pocock who said the pressure of skippering the side will not affect his game.

"It's a slightly different role, Pete Samu comes in at 8, he's a great player we saw how much he stepped up last week so I'm excited to get out there with him and get that combination going."

"I wouldn't call it [the captaincy] a burden, it's a huge honour to serve the team in that role and I think one of the things we've been working on as a group is having a number of senior guys stepping up and supporting Hoops and I guess now you expect them to step up even more."

Marcos Kremer has been a breakdown and tackling machine for the Pumas.

Australia will need to be at their very best against the Pumas at the breakdown with flankers Pablo Matera and Marcos Kremer, as well as hooker Agustin Creevy causing problems of their own in this area.

Jaguares show Pumas the way?

The Pumas may not have won in Australia in 35 years, but their Super Rugby side the Jaguares certainly have. On their way to their first ever quarter-finals place, they beat the Rebels 25-22 in Melbourne, the Brumbies 25-20 in Canberra as well as seeing off the Waratahs 38-28 in Buenos Aires.

Mario Ledesma and Michael Cheika joke around during Ledesma's Wallaby days.

The man in charge of the Jaguares for those wins was Ledesma and the former Wallaby scrum coach is now plotting to beat the Australia in their own backyard.

It helps that the Pumas squad is basically the Jaguares squad and that continuity can only hold them in good stead.

"I think something that helps them is probably playing all year together, " said Dane Haylett-Petty.

"They've played pretty much 15 games together through Super Rugby and now carried on some good form into Test footy.

"They're a very good team that's come a long way in a short space of time."

Maestro Sanchez

Sanchez shines in a fast-paced game where he can use his vision and skills to get the best out of his dangerous back line that includes Emiliano Boffelli, Bautista Delguy and Ramiro Moyano.

Ledesma has been delighted with the way Sanchez has stepped up and says that he will be crucial if the Pumas want to get that first win on Aussie soil.

Nicolas Sanchez has been outstanding for Argentina

"He's always been a really good rugby player but I think this year, if anything, he's been conducting the team much better," Ledesma said.

"He's been thinking about making the team play better and not about the best situation he can take to break the line."

The fly-half's 14 points against the All Blacks was enough to see him pass Felipe Contepomi's points record of 651 as Argentina's all-time top point scorer and his accurate boot may well be the difference in a tight game.

Team News

Australia: 15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Israel Folau, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Matt Toomua, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Kurtley Beale, 9 Will Genia, 1 Scott Sio, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 4 Rory Arnold, 5 Izack Rodda, 6 Lukhan Tui, 7 David Pocock (c), 8 Pete Samu

Replacements: 16 Folau Faingaa, 17 Sekope Kepu, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Adam Coleman, 20 Ned Hanigan, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Bernard Foley, 23 Jack Maddocks.

Argentina: 15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Agustin Creevy (c), 3 Santiago Medrano, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Javier Ortega Desio.

Replacements: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Juan Pablo Zeiss, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21 Martin Landajo, 22 Bautista Ezcurra, 23 Juan Cruz Mallia.