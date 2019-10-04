Australia vs Uruguay: Michael Hooper not distracted by referee row

Michael Hooper (right) speaks to referee Romain Poite during Australia's loss to Wales

Michael Hooper insists Australia's Rugby World Cup focus has not been distracted by refereeing rows.

The Wallabies have been at the centre of much controversy in Japan, with coach Michael Cheika expressing his bemusement at the rules and the refereeing in the tournament.

Cheika claimed he "didn't know the rules anymore" after Samu Kerevi was punished for a first-half collision with Rhys Patchell during Australia's 29-25 Pool D defeat to Wales.

Last weekend's post-match outburst came after wing Reece Hodge had been cited and banned for a dangerous tackle in Australia's opening group game against Fiji.

0:48 Michael Cheika said referees 'all seemed spooked' about making decisions on the field Michael Cheika said referees 'all seemed spooked' about making decisions on the field

Cheika responded to Hodge's suspension by saying the Wallabies did not need the World Rugby framework to tell his players how to tackle.

"Yeah, there has been a lot of stuff said but we can't control that," said captain Hooper, who was criticised in some quarters for questioning referee Romain Poite's decision to award a penalty against Kerevi in the Patchell incident.

"We have been focusing on what we can control and that has very much been the point of this week. You can't spend your time thinking about everything. You have got to narrow your focus, particularly after a loss."

Australia aim to bounce back from that Wales defeat against Uruguay in Oita on Saturday.

The Wallabies should bag five points, but must rely on Wales slipping up in their final two games against Fiji and Uruguay to avoid a likely quarter-final clash with England.

On Australia's training this week, Hooper said: "The level was probably a bit higher as far as contacts sooner in the week than normal.

"The guys wanted to get their hands back into a rugby match - that couldn't come round quick enough. I really wanted to win that (Wales) game... and yeah, I am frustrated.

"I still thought about a lot of those moments through the week, but now we are 24 hours away from playing this next one I have moved on, totally."

Australia beat Uruguay 65-3 at the 2015 Rugby World Cup

Uruguay shocked Fiji in their opening game to win 30-27 and produce one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history, but the South American minnows came down to earth with a bump last Sunday in losing 33-7 to Georgia.

Uruguay assistant coach Joaquin Pastore said: "We came to this World Cup to shock the world.

"We haven't really written history by just beating Fiji because in the past we have competed and beaten other nations.

"However, we are here to play our game and show the world that rugby, in our world, has developed at least to a level to compare against teams such as Australia and Wales."

Australia: 15 Kurtley Beale, 14 Dane Haylett-Petty, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Matt Toomua, 11 Jordan Petaia, 10 Christian Leali'ifano, 9 Nic White; 1 James Slipper, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 4 Rob Simmons, 5 Adam Coleman, 6 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 8 Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 Sekope Kepu, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Rory Arnold, 20 David Pocock, 21 Will Genia, 22 James O'Connor, 23 Adam Ashley-Cooper.

Uruguay: 15 Rodrigo Silva, 14 Federico Favaro, 13 Tomas Inciarte, 12 Andres Vilaseca (c), 11 Nicolas Freitas, 10 Felipe Berchesi, 9 Agustin Ormaechea; 1 Juan Echeverria, 2 German Kessler, 3 Diego Arbelo, 4 Franco Lamanna, 5 Manuel Leindekar, 6 Manuel Ardao, 7 Juan Diego Ormaechea, 8 Manuel Diana.

Replacements: 16 Guillermo Pujadas, 17 Joaquin Jaunsolo, 18 Juan Pedro Rombys, 19 Ignacio Dotti, 20 Juan Manuel Gaminara, 21 Santiago Arata, 22 Felipe Etcheverry, 23 Agustin Della Corte.