Wales vs Australia Rugby World Cup stat attack!

We crunch the numbers from Wales' thrilling Rugby World Cup success over Australia

Sky Sports Rugby's resident stats guru, Rhodri Jeremiah, takes a closer look at all the stats from Wales' thrilling 29-25 Rugby World Cup win over Australia.

Prior to last Sunday, Wales had faced Australia on 42 occasions in all competitions, won 11 of them, lost 30 and drawn one. In the World Cup, they'd faced the Wallabies six times previously, recording just one victory, 22-21 in the inaugural 1987 tournament.

Sunday's fixture was not only huge for both sides, as it meant that whoever won had a relatively easier path come the knockouts - but it was also a special day for Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones. He won his 130th cap for his country, becoming Wales' most-capped player of all-time, overtaking Gethin Jenkins in the process. He's started 119 of his 130 caps and made his Test debut on the flank against Argentina in 2006.

Sunday was a special day for Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones, as he became the most capped Welshman ever

The inspirational leader has led his country in 30 matches and has a win success of 63 per cent when he's been in charge. He once again led by example against Australia in Tokyo making the most tackles (25) during the 80 minutes. In fact, the top five tacklers were all wearing red. Apart from Alun Wyn, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi both made 17 apiece, while Ken Owens and Jake Ball both made 13.

Wales were quick out of the blocks with fly-half Dan Biggar slotting a drop-goal in the opening stages - the quickest ever drop goal in the history of the Rugby World Cup at 36 seconds. Warren Gatland's side dominated the first half with tries from Hadleigh Parkes and Gareth Davies and went into the break leading 23-8.

Dan Biggar's drop-goal at the start of the game was the quickest in the history of the World Cup

If Australia were to come back and win, it would have broken records. The previous best comeback in a Rugby World Cup fixture was 13 points which Argentina managed against Samoa at Stradey Park in Llanelli in 1999. The Argentines were trailing 3-16 at half-time but ended up recording a 32-16 win.

The Wallabies did, however, come mighty close to beating that record. Michael Cheika's side took control of the second 40 with the forwards controlling the set-piece, while the backs played with increased intensity with ball in hand. Australia had 76 per cent possession and 82 per cent territory in the second half - there was only one side in it.

Cheika emptied his bench with the most significant introduction being Matt Toomua four minutes into the second half. It didn't stop there. Kurtley Beale, Nic White, Sekope Kepu, Adam Coleman, James Slipper, Jordan Uelese and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto all followed. The strength in depth at Michael Cheika's disposal is daunting to any opposition and they all added to Australia's impressive second-half showing.

Michael Hooper and Australia's comeback from 18 points down was a thrilling effort - and very nearly a history-making one

Dane Haylett-Petty and Michael Hooper both crossed over the whitewash and if it hadn't been for Rhys Patchell's pin-point accuracy off the tee and Tomos Williams' acrobatics to prevent an Australian attacking lineout late on, the final score of 29-25 in Wales' favour, could well have been different.

Wales' back-row trio of Aaron Wainwright, Tipuric and Navidi were standout performers - they made a total of 44 tackles between them, missing only four along the way. Wales' defence as a whole was highly impressive - they made a total of 183 tackles during the 80 minutes, nearly double the amount of their opposition (92).

Justin Tipuric, alongside Josh Navidi and Aaron Wainwright in the Wales back-row, shone defensively

Former England & Lions prop Alex Corbisiero believes Sunday's win opens it up for Wales and they should be confident of reaching the semi-finals at the very least.

Speaking on Will Greenwood's Podcast, he commented: "It's almost an open lane to the semi, without being rude to Argentina or France. If you're Wales right now, you're really fancying your chances if you get one of those two, we're into the semi. You're slightly looking ahead even though you should never do in a World Cup."

Wales now have a great chance to progress deep into the tournament, with it highly likely they will avoid New Zealand and England

Wales' next game is against Fiji on October 9 in Oita. No one needs to remind Gatland & Co of Nantes in 2007. Semi-finals? Who knows, but one thing is for sure, with Alun Wyn Jones at the helm, all eyes will be focusing on Oita Wednesday week. The rest of the tournament can wait.