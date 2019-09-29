Michael Cheika 'embarrassed' for Rugby World Cup referees after Australia loss to Wales

Michael Cheika was furious with the standard of refereeing in Australia's loss to Wales

Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika has launched a stinging attack on the standard of refereeing at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, labelling it 'embarrassing'.

While players making shoulder-led high tackles have been missed, and then in the sights of citing commissioners during the tournament, it was a penalty against an attacking player in Australia's 29-25 loss to Wales on Sunday that baffled Cheika.

Australia centre Samu Kerevi was penalised after the television match official (TMO) - following several minutes to assess slow-motion replays - ruled that the left arm he used as a fend had made contact with Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell's throat.

The TMO and referee Romain Poite deduced that Samu Kerevi had led with a forearm, which slipped up into the neck of Rhys Patchell

Kerevi's arm made contact with Patchell's chest, then slipped up as the Welsh player attempted a ball-and-all tackle at chest height.

"As a rugby player, a former player, I am embarrassed here," Cheika told a post-match news conference on Sunday.

"I don't understand anymore. They (referees) all seem spooked. Everyone seems worried about stuff so much.

"I don't know why. The players aren't worried. It affects everything else on the field too, decisions on all sorts of crazy stuff.

Australia centre Kerevi (left) was penalised while carrying into contact on Sunday, with Wales kicking three points

"Administrators are spooking the refs and refs are afraid of making decisions.

"It's not inviting to the fans. Why should we have booing with these types of crowds? They aren't booing the players either. It shouldn't be happening."

Already angry with rugby's officialdom over the three-match ban handed out to winger Reece Hodge for a dangerous tackle in Australia's first match against Fiji, Cheika was moved to near apoplexy by the Kerevi decision.

Indeed, Cheika suggested in his eyes that Kerevi's approach to the tackle looked remarkably similar to that of Fiji flanker Peceli Yato in the incident that earned Hodge his ban.

"It was pretty funny, because I thought I had seen it before, might have been Reece Hodge, I am not sure," he said with a heavy dose of sarcasm.

"When our player does it, we get suspended and then this time we get penalised. I am embarrassed about it.

"I don't know every directive. Lots of them come out.

"I think he put his arm into his chest. I don't know if that is illegal or not. I don't know anymore. I don't know the rules anymore, honestly."

Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper (right) remonstrated with referee Poite on the field, and criticised the decision after the Test also

Australia captain Michael Hooper remonstrated with Poite after the Kerevi decision and said he remained confused about the penalty.

"I don't know how to carry into a player, as a player I am trying to make a dominant carry," said Hooper.

"(Patchell) has used poor tackle technique and fallen back. I don't know what Samu (Kerevi) could do. I was asking what we could do in the future to make sure that didn't happen again.

"If it is going to be a factor in the game, we have to deal with it."