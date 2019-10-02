Jordan Petaia to make Australia debut against Uruguay

Jordan Petaia, who will not be 20 until March, is set to become Australia's youngest player to feature in a Rugby World Cup match

Australia head coach Michael Cheika has made 13 changes to his starting line-up for the Rugby World Cup game against Uruguay, with teenager Jordan Petaia set to make his debut for the Wallabies.

Petaia, 19, will become the first Australian to make his Test debut at a World Cup since Berrick Barnes in 2007, when Australia face the South Americans in Pool D on Saturday.

The @wallabies team to face @RugbyUruguay at #RWC2019, featuring Jordan Petaia who will be Australia's youngest player in a Rugby World Cup match, breaking the record held by Joe Roff who played against Canada at RWC 1995. #AUSvURU pic.twitter.com/lN4UnOIBwi — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 2, 2019

Christian Lealiifano returns at fly-half with Nic White named at scrum-half, while Matt To'omua will win his 50th cap in the centres alongside Tevita Kuridrani.

Michael Hooper will captain the side from openside flanker with David Pocock making way for Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.

0:48 Michael Cheika says referees 'all seemed spooked' about making decisions on the field in the wake of Australia's loss to Wales Michael Cheika says referees 'all seemed spooked' about making decisions on the field in the wake of Australia's loss to Wales

Australia are looking to return to winning ways after losing 29-25 to Wales in Tokyo on Sunday.

Uruguay began their tournament with a shock 30-27 win over Fiji before losing 33-7 to Georgia.

Australia: 15 Kurtley Beale, 14 Dane Haylett-Petty, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Matt To'omua, 11 Jordan Petaia, 10 Christian Lealiifano, 9 Nic White; 1 James Slipper, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 4 Rob Simmons, 5 Adam Coleman, 6 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 7 Michael Hooper, 8 Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 Sekope Kepu, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Rory Arnold, 20 David Pocock, 21 Will Genia, 22 James O'Connor, 23 Adam Ashley-Cooper.