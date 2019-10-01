Australia's Nic White says swapping half-backs not necessarily a quick fix

Wallabies Matt To'omua and Nic White

Nic White says bringing Matt To'omua into Australia's starting line-up at fly-half may not be the quick fix it might appear.

Replacement To'omua's running game sparked Australia's second-half comeback against Wales in their Pool D loss last weekend and World Cup-winning full-back Matt Burke has suggested he should start for the rest of the campaign.

Exeter scrum-half White, who started Australia's opener against Fiji but was dropped in favour of Will Genia for the Wales game, said it was not as simple as that.

"Starting and finishing are two different roles," he said.

"The beauty of sitting on the bench is you get to look at the game. Matty saw that flattening up and [that] playing on top of them with his hard running could potentially help the team and it did.

To'omua impressed when introduced against Wales

"He came on and really brought some direct play there. But it's just different for the finishers and we're getting a lot of play there.

"Whoever wears whatever jersey they can do the job starting or finishing through the whole team."

Veteran Genia had returned to the starting side after coming on for White and steering Australia to a comeback win over Fiji.

0:48 Michael Cheika says referees 'all seemed spooked' about making decisions on the field in the wake of Australia's loss to Wales Michael Cheika says referees 'all seemed spooked' about making decisions on the field in the wake of Australia's loss to Wales

White played a similar role against Wales, adding sharpness to the attack when he came off the bench to replace Genia.

"In these conditions, everyone gets pretty tired and you're coming on with fresh legs so it's exciting," said White.

"It's a different role but one that Willy had really good pay in the first week and obviously there was some tired bodies on the weekend and I came on.

"It's a different role but one that either one of us can play."

Will Genia (right) and Bernard Foley started at half-back against Wales

With only two scrum-halves in the squad, White and Genia are bound to be in the matchday 23 against Uruguay in Oita on Saturday but there are more options at fly-half.

Bernard Foley, who has owned the No 10 shirt for the best part of five years, looked short of touch and confidence against Wales, while Christian Lealiifano took a battering when he started against Fiji.

Kurtley Beale and James O'Connor have also started Tests at fly-half but Lealiifano, who still needs special recovery management after battling Leukemia, would be the most likely to come back in if Foley was dropped.

Whatever coach Michael Cheika decides when he names his team on Wednesday, White said the important thing was that Australia did not give their opponents a head start as they did in their first two matches.

"We know how we good we are, we've shown in the back half of games that if we can get that start right and not let teams get away on us, the potential is there," he added.

"Our games looking really good but were just giving teams a leg-up early on. If we can sort that out, the feeling within the group is that we feel really good."