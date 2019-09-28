Australia scrum-half Will Genia relishing Wallabies' Rugby World Cup clash with Wales

Australia scrum-half Will Genia is back in the starting line-up to face Wales, and is relishing the challenge

Wallabies scrum-half Will Genia lost his last match against Wales, and in his last match against Wales at a Rugby World Cup, he was sin-binned. Still, he has a positive vibe about Sunday's contest.

Genia's overriding view of Australia-Wales contests is a positive one, and he has nothing but total confidence he and the Wallabies will prevail on Sunday when they meet in another likely pool decider for a second straight World Cup.

The 106-cap scrum-half and the Wallabies lost to Wales last November for the first time on his watch. He'd known nothing but victory against the Welsh since his Test career began in 2009. He had 11 straight wins over them until the 9-6 defeat in Cardiff courtesy of a late Dan Biggar penalty.

"That's the only time I've lost (to them)," Genia said in Tokyo this week. "It hasn't changed my mindset heading into the game (this weekend) and I hope that's the case for the rest of the guys because we've had plenty of success against them."

Genia and Bernard Foley have been restored as the Wallabies' half-back pairing by Michael Cheika

Genia, who has two tries against Wales in his career, said the key to victory against them is patience and perseverance.

"They're happy to play without the ball for long periods of time. They back their defensive system, and back their workrate and fitness," he said.

"In terms of breaking them down it's going to take patience, going to take holding on to the ball for long periods of time, and sort of being smart about how we attack as well.

"They are a very, very good defensive side, so it's going to be very hard to break them down with ball in hand. They're also a very good kicking team, very good aerially, so they've got a lot of the fundamentals covered really well.

"But we're coming at them with a strategy that we think will expose any chinks we see."

Australia suffered a scare against Fiji in their Pool D opener, but eventually registered victory

Genia's faith was such that he didn't bother, on his day off Monday, to watch the Wales-Georgia match live, in expectation of seeing enough video analysis this week.

His last match against Wales was his 99th cap, and he started the next week against England for his 100th. But since then, he has mainly backed up Nic White, and it's a role the Wallabies' starting nine through the 2011 and 2015 World Cups is content to fill.

"Whether I play five minutes, 10 minutes, 60 minutes, I'm more than happy," he said. "I don't mind.

"I enjoy the working relationship with Nic White. We see the game in a very similar way, and that's good because it's not much of a change for guys around us."

Genia came off the bench against Fiji to provide a considerable impact as the Wallabies turned things around to win

Genia's experience has also helped him in terms of noticing from the sidelines what's working and what isn't. Last Saturday in Sapporo, he and the replacements noticed Australia's forwards were gaining in ascendancy against Fiji while they were trailing on the scoreboard.

Genia replaced White in the 51st minute with the Wallabies still five points behind, with the side then attacking through the forwards more, scoring two tries from mauls within the next 10 minutes and turning the game around. Australia ended up winning 39-21 from 21-12 down.

"A lot of people say, 'You're backed in a corner,' but we have complete trust in how we play the game, and have trust in the individuals who are out there as well to adapt on the run," Genia said. "The whole team adapted pretty well."

In the 2015 World Cup, Australia played Wales in a pool decider at Twickenham. Genia was yellow-carded in the 56th minute for a cynical foul and didn't return. Australia were leading 15-6 at the time, while another yellow card dropped Australia to 13 players but they held on.

Apart from the disappointment of being sin-binned, Genia said his memories of that game were of awe.

"Just an immense defensive effort," he said, recalling how Welsh winger George North was held up over the line. "Then a couple of plays later they had a six-on-three and we snuffed it out and got a penalty.

"Just patience...patience with the ball and without," he continued, reiterating what the Wallabies will require this weekend. "We speak about that being a strength for them but it's going to be something that we have to have come Sunday as well."

Ahead of the Test, Australia head coach Michael Cheika has dropped the half-backs who fired the Perth victory over the All Blacks and brought back the more experienced pairing of Genia and Bernard Foley - the latter having been absent from the entire 23-man squad against Fiji.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland feels the Australia XV has been picked with his side in mind

With Kurtley Beale replaced at full-back by Dane Haylett-Petty to deal with the expected aerial bombardment from Wales, it looks to Wales head coach Warren Gatland like a team selected to nullify the opposition.

"I just think it's a sign of respect, and that is a sign of how far we've come over a number of years, that teams are looking at us," said Gatland.

"I don't always think that was the case with Wales. They wouldn't consider us to have an attacking threat, or any threats at all.

"We did a good job last year on [Michael] Hooper. (David) Pocock was a different story. He got five turnovers. So he's a big threat for us and someone we need to make sure we focus on."

Wales will be captained by 34-year-old Alun Wyn Jones in a record 130th Test for his country, while Australia have recalled 35-year-old Adam Ashley-Cooper on the right wing for his 120th cap.

Ashley-Cooper came in to replace Reece Hodge, who was banned for three matches for a dangerous tackle during Australia's opening win over Fiji last weekend.

Alun Wyn Jones will become the most capped player in Welsh rugby history on Sunday

Team news

Australia: 15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13 James O'Connor, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 1 Scott Sio, 2 Tolu Latu, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 4 Izack Rodda, 5 Rory Arnold, 6 David Pocock, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 8 Isi Naisarani.

Replacements: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 James Slipper, 18 Sekope Kepu, 19 Adam Coleman, 20 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 21 Nic White, 22 Matt Toomua, 23 Kurtley Beale

Wales: 15 Liam Williams, 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies; 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Jake Ball, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Josh Navidi.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Aaron Shingler, 20 Ross Moriarty, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Rhys Patchell, 23 Owen Watkin.