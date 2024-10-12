WXV2: Scotland Women lose title to Australia Women in winner-takes-all clash

Defending champions Scotland lost out to Australia in a winner-takes-all decider in WXV2

Scotland's defence of their WXV2 title ended in heartbreak after a 31-22 defeat to Australia in a winner-takes-all showdown in Cape Town.

Both sides went into their final match at the Athlone Stadium with two wins under their belt, but Scotland ended the game with 13 players as Australia came out on top.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Australia raced into a 21-0 lead in the first 23 minutes with tries from Desiree Miller, Maya Stewart and Cecilia Smith, all converted by fly-half Faitala Moleka.

Scotland hit back after Australia centre Siokapesi Palu was given a yellow card for a high tackle and tries from prop Leah Bartlett and full-back Chloe Rollie - the former's converted by Helen Nelson - helped reduce the deficit to 21-12 at the break.

The gap was then cut to 21-17 early in the second period when Scotland prop Anne Young burrowed over for an unconverted try.

But Scotland's momentum was checked by centre Emma Orr's yellow card for a high tackle, later upgraded to a red, before wing Francesca McGhee's try put them 22-21 ahead with 10 minutes left.

But after McGhee was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on, Australia regained the lead through Moleka's 74th-minute penalty and the Wallaroos sealed victory with Ashley Marsters' late converted try.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.