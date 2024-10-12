WXV2: Scotland Women lose title to Australia Women in winner-takes-all clash
Both Australia and Scotland went into their final match with two wins in two under their belt; second-half fightback from defending champions is undone as they end game with 13 players, the Wallaroos coming out on top to take the 2024 WXV2 title
Last Updated: 12/10/24 7:07pm
Scotland's defence of their WXV2 title ended in heartbreak after a 31-22 defeat to Australia in a winner-takes-all showdown in Cape Town.
Both sides went into their final match at the Athlone Stadium with two wins under their belt, but Scotland ended the game with 13 players as Australia came out on top.
Australia raced into a 21-0 lead in the first 23 minutes with tries from Desiree Miller, Maya Stewart and Cecilia Smith, all converted by fly-half Faitala Moleka.
Scotland hit back after Australia centre Siokapesi Palu was given a yellow card for a high tackle and tries from prop Leah Bartlett and full-back Chloe Rollie - the former's converted by Helen Nelson - helped reduce the deficit to 21-12 at the break.
The gap was then cut to 21-17 early in the second period when Scotland prop Anne Young burrowed over for an unconverted try.
But Scotland's momentum was checked by centre Emma Orr's yellow card for a high tackle, later upgraded to a red, before wing Francesca McGhee's try put them 22-21 ahead with 10 minutes left.
But after McGhee was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on, Australia regained the lead through Moleka's 74th-minute penalty and the Wallaroos sealed victory with Ashley Marsters' late converted try.
