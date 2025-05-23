Challenge Cup: Bath secure 37-12 victory over Lyon in final as Sam Underhill avoids red card

Bath secured the Challenge Cup trophy against Lyon on Friday at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff

Bath secured a 37-12 Challenge Cup final victory over Lyon in Cardiff on Friday, but only after flanker Sam Underhill avoided a first-half red card.

Hooker Tom Dunn, centre Max Ojomoh, prop Beno Obano and scrum-half Ben Spencer scored tries for the Premiership outfit at the Principality Stadium, while fly-half Finn Russell added 17 points via his boot (three penalties, four conversions).

The major talking point of the match proved the decision of referee Hollie Davidson - the first woman to take charge of a European final - to show Underhill only yellow for a dangerous head-on-head tackle on Lyon full-back Davit Niniashvili at pace in the 28th minute.

Bath wing Will Muir was also shown yellow in the opening period for taking opposite number Ethan Dumortier out in the air - but the French side's failure to take their chances against 13 and 14 players proved fatal as Bath kicked on to finish strongly.

Sam Underhill clattered into the head of Davit Niniashvili with his own head at pace but avoided what seemed a clear red card

Centre Max Ojomoh scored one of four tries in the Bath victory

Lyon kicked off for the final but were immediately onto the front foot when Dumortier leapt high to tap the ball back into the French side's possession - the early attack only ending when Underhill produced a superb breakdown turnover.

Still, Lyon kept up their early pressure, dumping Muir into touch just outside the Bath 22, and within moments, the first try arrived.

A lineout throw to the tail preceded a superb maul drive, after which quick hands from scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud and Niniashvili opened the space for Dumortier to dive over in the corner on three minutes.

Lyon wing Ethan Dumortier slid over for the opening try in just the third minute

Just before the conversion could be taken, a TMO review occurred but replays showed the finish was inch perfect and Dumortier grounded the ball before his foot slid into touch.

Leo Berdeu sliced the conversion wide, and a gorgeous Russell 50:22 soon had Bath attacking in the 22 as wing Vincent Rattez failed to keep it in play.

When Lyon lock Mickael Guillard was penalised for failing to roll away under his own posts, Bath and Russell took the easy points on offer to get onto the scoreboard.

Finn Russell kicked Bath's first points of the final with a penalty and was perfect off the tee on the night

A poor Muir kick out on the full saw Lyon back onto the attack, but it was Bath who next came closest to a try after Dumortier knocked on in midfield: centre Will Butt slicing through for a line break and just being stopped short before his offload was carried back by Lyon.

That defensive intervention handed Bath a scrum-five, but they appeared to have messed up the chance when crossed wires between Russell and Muir saw the ball land loose, only for Couilloud to make the bizarre decision to kick the bouncing ball straight out before it had left the plane of touch.

That allowed Bath to keep attacking and Dunn to eventually wrestle his way over from close range for their opening try, with Russell converting for a 10-5 lead.

Tom Dunn wrestled his way over for Bath's opening try on 20 minutes

Another Bath 50:22 - by Spencer this time - had the Premiership outfit back in the 22 shortly after, and they took ruthless advantage when Ojomoh twisted and flew over on penalty advantage off a long Spencer pass.

Russell converted superbly for a 17-5 lead on 25 minutes, but Underhill was then extremely fortunate to avoid a red card after driving his head into Niniashvili's at pace while stood upright - Davidson brandishing only yellow.

To compound Lyon's frustration, the official then penalised them at the maul straight after for obstruction, allowing Bath to clear.

Hollie Davidson became the first woman to referee a European final

Bath were reduced to 13 when Muir upended Dumortier under a high ball in a clear sin-binning, and Lyon seemingly took full advantage when Dumortier dived over under the posts after a neat lineout move. The score was ruled out, however, when flanker Dylan Cretin was penalised for obstruction after review.

Underhill returned from his yellow card with the score unchanged, before Lyon failed to score despite huge tryline pressure before the end of the half.

Will Muir was sin-binned for taking Dumortier out in the air, reducing Bath to 13 for a period

Into the second half, an early offside call against Lyon saw Russell stretch the lead to 20-5 and three scores, but Lyon hit back quickly through powerful No 8 Arno Botha just before Muir returned to restore Bath to the full complement.

Berdeu converted to bring Lyon within eight points, but a spell of Bath pressure in the 22 eventually brought their third try through Obano with fellow prop Thomas du Toit latched on, restoring daylight on the scoreboard at 27-12.

Lyon appeared a beaten side and out of answers on the hour mark, responding to a big Bath error in full-back Tom de Glanville kicking the ball dead from his own half by kicking out on the full playing off the resultant scrum.

On 63 minutes, the outstanding Spencer slid over to confirm victory after a pacy De Glanville break split the Lyon defensive line apart.

Scrum-half Ben Spencer made sure of victory when he got over for Bath's fourth try

Russell drove over three more points with eight minutes to play, and Lyon had nothing left to respond with.

Watch the Lions tour of Australia live on Sky Sports in 2025

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.