Henry Pollock: Rugby's man of the moment through the eyes of his fellow British and Irish Lions

Whether you are an avid rugby fan or have never watched a game in your life, there is a good chance you have heard of Henry Pollock.

Every once in a while, a sport witnesses a rise so meteoric that it transcends the game itself.

Having gone from England debutant to British and Irish Lion in two unfathomably short months, rugby's moment is here - and Pollock is the man of that moment.

The selection of the 20-year-old - the youngest member of Andy Farrell's 38-man squad - has added another layer of intrigue ahead of this summer's tour of Australia, where the Lions go in search of only their second series victory in 28 years.

Pollock-mania has rippled through four nations and has even touched his soon-to-be team-mates, with Scotland centre Sione Tuipulotu relishing stepping on to the field alongside someone as unashamedly bold as the Northampton flanker.

Speaking of a chance meeting at Twickenham with Pollock, before he had even made his England debut, Tuipulotu told Sky Sports: "I met the man before I met the rugby player.

"I met Henry when I was doing the commercial bits during the Six Nations when I was injured. He was just starting his rise then, he hadn't made his debut for England yet, he debuted the following week against Wales. Everything that has happened since then, I am just stoked for him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Henry Pollock produced the biggest cheer of the day at the British and Irish Lions squad announcement, sending The O2 arena into raptures after the Northampton star was included

"His personality is something that is so good for rugby. As a fellow athlete, I understand that personality, he just backs himself and I think that is amazing.

"I know from playing professional sport, those are the players you want to play with because they are the ones that stand up when things get hot. The players that put themselves out there to get criticised, they're the ones you want to play with because they don't care.

"I suppose that is what I like about him. I'm looking forward to getting to know him off the field a bit more."

'Pollock has set the standard'

Given the fierce competition for places as a Test starter and the brutal rigours of a Lions tour, how big a role, if any, Pollock plays down under remains to be seen.

But, even from a distance, Scotland prop Pierre Schoeman has been struck by Pollock's strength of mind which he is confident will lift the squad irrespective of whether he gets on the pitch.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Pollock and his Northampton Saints team-mates Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith and Tommy Freeman celebrate being selected for the Lions squad

"Pollock has set the standard for being yourself, backing yourself," Schoeman said.

"If you're good enough you are old enough, and that comes down to mentality. The body follows where the mind goes. If you think you're good enough, portray that and do it.

"He's an excellent bloke. I'm proud of him, and really stoked for him and his journey. He can contribute massively. His energy on and off the pitch will add value to a group.

"I guess, for all of us, it's important not to focus too much on individuals but collectively."

Pollock 'performing to the hype'

Onlookers have marvelled at Pollock's ascension, and so too have those who have witnessed his rise first hand.

Having played the first 46 minutes of England's final 2025 Six Nations match against Wales, Luke Cowan-Dickie watched on from the sidelines as Pollock announced himself on the international stage with two tries on debut in an emphatic 68-14 victory for Steve Borthwick's men in Cardiff.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player British and Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell spoke highly of Pollock, who was selected despite only having one international cap

"Hats off to him, he's put in the graft, he's performing on big stages," Cowan-Dickie said. "He's got the hype around him at the moment and he's performing to that hype.

"He deserved the call-up as much as anyone else has. I hope he shows what he has shown through the Six Nations.

"He's a top lad, he's still young, not everyone has the fire, but he feels like he's got something to prove being so young. If he trains hard, anything can happen."

For Cowan-Dickie, the fearlessness of youth may well prove to be Pollock's greatest strength in Australia.

"Kids his age see things differently," the Sale Sharks forward added. "I don't think he sees expectation or fear, he's just going with it.

"He's shown what he can do on the field week in, week out, I don't think he'll change going into this tour."

Image: Watch the Lions tour of Australia live on Sky Sports in 2025

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.