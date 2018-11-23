Sky Live: England Women v Ireland Women

Lydia Thompson is back on the wing for England

The Red Roses are aiming to finish their Quilter Internationals unbeaten, having overcome USA 57-5 at Allianz Park and Canada 27-19 at Castle Park, when they face Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Coach Simon Middleton makes six changes to the starting XV, with Vicky Fleetwood returning to flanker and Lydia Thompson to right wing, having both been rested last week against Canada.

The combination of Tatyana Heard and Carys Williams start at inside and outside centre respectively after making their debuts against USA, while Heather Kerr earns her first start of the series at hooker and Zoe Aldcroft also starts in the second row, having been on the bench on Sunday.

England Women vs Ireland Women Live on

Lark Davies - who scored two tries against Canada on Sunday - Catherine O'Donnell, Marlie Packer and Rachael Burford all move to the bench with Sarah Hunter again captaining the side.

Middleton said: "Saturday's game gives us one last opportunity to look at the squad this year. There are players we know plenty about and others we need to know more about and the selection reflects that.

"Ireland will be on the rebound from their defeat to the USA last week and we only have to go back to last season's Six Nations to know how dangerous they can be on any given day.

Abbie Scott of England breaks away to score against the USA

"This will be the first Twickenham experience in an England shirt for a number of the team and not only will we be looking to see how those players react, but also how the senior players support them. I thought our finishers did a tremendous job on Sunday and we'll be looking for the same impact this time."

Ireland coach Adam Griggs has matched Middleton's six changes - with five of them up front.

In the backs, Nicole Cronin gets the nod to start at scrum-half, with Sene Naoupu set to captain the side.

Nicole Cronin in action for Ireland

"Although we finished strongly on Sunday against the USA, overall we were disappointed with aspects of the game and the end result. We have reviewed the footage and are aware of the areas we need to improve as we have a big test this Saturday," said Griggs.

"England have shown over the last number of seasons that they are one of the top sides in the world, and it's set to be a big occasion taking to the pitch at Twickenham Stadium after their men's side face Australia.

"We will be focusing on our own game and are looking to put in a strong performance to finish these November Tests on a positive."

Sene Naoupu set to skipper Ireland against England

England: 15 Sarah McKenna, 14 Lydia Thompson, 13 Carys Williams, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Kelly Smith, 10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Leanne Riley, 1 Vickii Cornborough, 2 Heather Kerr, 3 Hannah Botterman, 4 Zoe Aldcroft, 5 Abbie Scott, 6 Poppy Cleall, 7 Vicky Fleetwood, 8 Sarah Hunter (c)

Replacements: 16 Lark Davies, 17 Ellena Perry, 18 Shaunagh Brown, 19 Catherine O'Donnell, 20 Marlie Packer, 21 Claudia Macdonald, 22 Katy Daley-Mclean, 23 Rachael Burford

Ireland: 15 Lauren Delany, 14 Eimear Considine, 13 Sene Naoupu (c), 12 Michelle Claffey, 11 Laura Sheehan, 10 Nikki Caughey, 9 Nicole Cronin, 1 Lindsay Peat, 2 Emma Hooban, 3 Leah Lyons, 4 Aoife McDermott, 5 Nichola Fryday, 6 Jeamie Deacon, 7 Claire Molloy, 8 Juliet Short.

Replacements: 16 Sarah Mimnagh, 17 Laura Feely, 18 Fiona Reidy, 19 Claire McLaughlin, 20 Edel McMahon, 21 Ailsa Hughes, 22 Ellen Murphy, 23 Beibhinn Parsons.