Rugby World Cup: England secure scrappy 34-12 victory over Japan to move top of Pool D

Freddie Steward finished off a brilliant piece of attack from England as they finally took control of the game

England moved top of Pool D after securing a scrappy 34-12 victory over Japan in Nice at the Rugby World Cup.

It was a sloppy first half for England as they tried and somewhat failed to get a foothold in the game, a Lewis Ludlam try plus three George Ford conversions giving them slight breathing space over their opponents.

However, the Brave Blossoms' nine points through the boot of Rikiya Matsuda left England under pressure as Steve Borthwick's side went in 13-9 up at half time.

Although Japan brought themselves back within one point of England through another Matsuda penalty, the strangest of tries for Courtney Lawes plus a perfectly-executed finish from Freddie Steward and a bonus point try from Joe Marchant kept England's unbeaten record intact after two games of the tournament.

Story of the game

England tried to set a precedent from the opening phases that they were going to play a fast-paced attack and at first it looked like it was going to work wonders as they gained a 3-0 lead after just four minutes from a close-range Ford penalty.

George Ford opened the scoring for England in the first half

Borthwick's side then continued to try to use their backs and exploit Japan on the edges but the Brave Blossoms held out well and eased themselves into the game after a nervous start, a Matsuda close-range penalty bringing scores level after 14 minutes.

Momentum then looked as it was going to swing the way of Japan as they briefly took the lead on the 23rd minute through another Matsuda penalty, but their advantage didn't last long as England used their territory to their advantage and Ludlam crashed over from short range for their first try of the tournament, Ford converting for a 10-6 lead.

Lewis Ludlam crashed over for England's first try of the tournament

However, England's sloppiness then started to cost them and, following a missed Ford penalty, Jonny May was penalised for taking out the kicker and Japan brought themselves within one point of England with just under 10 minutes left of the first half.

With the clock passing the 40-minute mark, Ford gave England a cushion with a penalty conversion for a slight 13-9 lead at half time, his side walking in with plenty to improve on in the second half.

Score Summary: England 34-12 Japan England: Tries: Lewis Ludlam (25), Courtney Lawes (56), Freddie Steward (66), Joe Marchant (80+1); Conversions: George Ford (4, 26, 40+2, 57, 67, 80+2) Japan: Conversions: Rikiya Matsuda (14, 23, 32, 54)

It was a frantic start to the second 40 as both sides made a mountain of errors and the England fans let their feelings be known, boos ringing around the Stade de Nice every time they opted for a kick rather than running the ball.

Japan then narrowed the gap to 13-12 as Ollie Chessum was penalised for not rolling away in the tackle, Matsuda showing accuracy with the boot once again.

England then quickly regained the lead with the most bizarre of tries through Lawes, the England captain picking up the loose ball and going in under the sticks after it bounced forward off Joe Marler's head, Ford adding the extras to give England a 20-12 lead.

Although Japan were not ready to give up and continued to threaten, England finally executed their attack well off the back of Ben Earl, and a perfectly-weighted Ford kick was collected and finished by Steward, the former converting to extend England's lead to 27-12 with just under 15 minutes remaining.

England grew into the game and in the end walked away with the bonus point win

The bonus-point victory was then secured in the dying moments as Marchant took a Youngs pass from the ruck and burst over from close range, England getting the job done.

What's Next?

Next up for England is a clash against Chile on Saturday 23 September, kicking off at 4.45pm (BST).

Japan have a longer wait till they are back in action when they face Samoa on Thursday 28 September, with kick-off at 8pm.