England 33-30 Wales: Home side win Triple Crown and keep Six Nations title hopes alive

England ultimately had too much power for Wales in an entertaining clash at Twickenham

England remain in the 2020 Six Nations title race after they secured a 33-30 victory over Wales at Twickenham in a tetchy encounter on Saturday.

Tries from Anthony Watson - playing his first game for England since the 2019 World Cup final on November 2 - Elliot Daly and Manu Tuilagi, in addition to a metronomic performance from the boot of skipper Owen Farrell, saw Eddie Jones' side clinch a first Triple Crown since 2016.

Wales had stuck in the contest via the kicking of Leigh Halfpenny and then Dan Biggar, before an outstanding Justin Tipuric try brought the game back to four points at the start of the second half.

Wayne Pivac's charges couldn't press on from there, however, and slipped to a third straight championship loss, despite facing 13 men for the final six minutes after Ellis Genge had been sin-binned and Manu Tuilagi red-carded - harshly - for a shoulder charge on George North - although the visitors did register late Biggar and Tipuric tries in that time.

England's title fate now lies in the hands of unbeaten France, who face Scotland in Edinburgh on Sunday, before they are due to host Ireland in Paris on Saturday, March 14 - a Test which could yet be postponed, just like England's Round 5 encounter against Italy in Rome was.

The victory saw England lift the Triple Crown - victories over Ireland, Scotland and Wales - for the first time since 2016

It took England just four minutes to crash over for the opening try when Watson scored on his return off a set-piece move, taking an inside ball from Ben Youngs, shimmying past Tomos Williams - whose defence wasn't the strongest - before reaching out and grounding despite the attentions of Liam Williams.

Anthony Watson opened the scoring in the Test with an early try

Wales responded with some impactful phase-play of their own in the England 22, but when North reached out in an attempt to score a metre from the line, he lost the ball forward in-goal.

That spillage led to an almighty scrap between the two sides, after-which England skipper Farrell was penalised for inciting things by shoving North after the error. Halfpenny duly converted off the tee from close range, narrowing the gap to 7-3.

George North lost the ball in the act of trying to ground for a try

Leigh Halfpenny kicked Wales' first points off the tee

The edginess continued in the contest as players continued to steam into tackles, borderline late on occasion, before England regained their seven-point lead in the 16th minute when Farrell struck over after Alun Wyn Jones had been penalised for interfering with England nine Ben Youngs while lying on the wrong side.

A Tuilagi high tackle on Josh Navidi - with Wales already on penalty advantage for offside - saw Halfpenny kick three more points onto the board five minutes later, but Wales could not add further points in their next visit to the 22 when centre Hadleigh Parkes knocked on.

As it was England would score the next try in clinical fashion down the other end when full-back Daly slid over in the corner eight minutes from the break, again off an attacking lineout - this time seeing Youngs snipe and tackled high before England shipped the ball wide rapidly on penalty advantage.

Elliot Daly dived over in the left corner for England's second try of the first half

Farrell's conversion, plus a penalty moments later when Wales were pinged for collapsing a maul, left things a daunting 20-6, and suddenly a tight and scrappy game had gotten away from the visitors.

Four minutes into dead time, Biggar did add three points for Wales after another high tackle - this time from Itoje - to leave things 20-9 at the interval but still a far from an easy task.

Yet, 27 seconds into the second period and direct from England's restart, Wales scored one of the tries of the tournament running from their own 22 to the opposite sticks.

Nick Tompkins set Navidi away down the right to start the move, before the back-row fed Tompkins again on his inside, who in turn found Williams - the scrum-half delaying enough to hold Farrell as the last defender and set Tipuric clear to dive under the posts for a stunning score.

Justin Tipuric finished off a marvellous team move from end to end

England responded instantly, however, when Courtney Lawes jackalled over a breakdown to force a penalty in the Wales half, which Farrell dispatched to leave things 23-16.

The home side extended their lead 10 points when Wales replacement tighthead Leon Brown collapsed a scrum on a Wales put-in near the away side's 22, handing George Ford a simple effort off the tee.

The next try was always likely to be hugely significant, and it was England who got it through Tuilagi after Youngs had created the initial line-break with a super bust. Thereafter, a dummy run from Henry Slade and quick hands from Ford saw Tuilagi jog over untouched.

Manu Tuilagi touched down for his side's third try

Farrell, flawless off the tee all day, added the conversion to make it 33-16 - from which there was no way back for Wales.

Despite pressure in the England 22 for the remainder of the contest and a yellow card to England prop Genge, Wales could not add further points until Tuilagi was sent off.

With North seeking to score in the corner and having been tackled by Slade, Tuilagi came in with his arm tucked and made contact with the head of the Wales wing - who by the point of contact was on his knees.

Tuilagi was red-carded with six minutes left for catching George North on the head with his shoulder - though North had dropped significantly in height

The referee deemed it a red card offence, but despite playing against 13 men, Wales chose to keep the ball in the maul in the consequent play and conceded a turnover.

Biggar touched down off a five-metre scrum with two minutes left, while Tipuric scored a second in the corner with the final play after a lovely Rhys Webb offload as England's severely-stretched defence struggled to cope, but there was just too much left for Wales to do.