France aim to end patchy record against Argentina

Pablo Matera on the charge for Argentina

France and Argentina will both be aiming to get back to winning ways when they meet at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille on Saturday.

South Africa scored a try in stoppage time to snatch a dramatic 29-26 win over France last weekend, while Argentina went down 28-17 to Ireland in a patchy encounter in Dublin.

As bogey teams go, Argentina give France an itch like no other, and have done so for more than two decades. In 20 years, under five different coaches, various French sides, featuring stars such as Frederic Michalak, Sebastien Chabal and Thierry Dusautoir, have only managed seven victories over the South Americans.

Two of their most notable meetings came at the 2007 Rugby World Cup in France.

In the opening game, with French fans expecting a positive start to the tournament, Agustin Pichot's Pumas silenced the 79,000 crowd at Stade de France with a 17-12 win.

Argentina's scrum-half and captain Agustin Pichot celebrates beating France in the 2007 World Cup to claim third place

Three weeks later, they upset the locals once again to claim third place with a thumping 34-10 victory across Paris at the Parc des Princes.

Twelve years on, the sides will meet again in their opening fixture at the World Cup in Japan.

France coach Jacques Brunel doesn't think this weekend's result will have any bearing on what happens next September.

"Whatever the result, it will have very little effect on the World Cup match, even if we think it could have a psychological impact," he said.

"We're in completely different circumstances, for me that match will be different to the one on the weekend."

Saturday's visitors have a French feel, on and off the field. Three members of the Argentinian coaching staff - Mario Ledesma, Martin Gaitan and Gonzalo Quesada -- have all played and coached in France's Top 14. Quesada coached Stade Francais to the title in 2015.

Fly-half Nicolas Sanchez has been in France since 2011, playing for Bordeaux-Begles and Toulon, and will join Stade after the November internationals. Second-row Tomas Lavanini spent the 2014/15 season with Racing 92.

Nicolas Sanchez's familiarity with French rugby will help the Pumas

Brunel said the familiarity gives Argentina an advantage, but it will not be the deciding factor heading into the clash at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

"Clearly they know our players better than we know theirs," he said.

"It has an implication, but I don't think it will determine the outcome of the match."

Brunel praised the work Ledesma has done since he took over from Daniel Hourcade, who stepped down from his position in June.

"It's a team which has evolved over the years. They have played with much more ambition since the new coach took over," Brunel said.

"They're a quality side, which they've showed throughout their games in the southern hemisphere."

Ledesma's side have lost three successive matches and Brunel's outfit haven't won since March's Six Nations victory over England.

France are disappointed after their last-gasp loss to South Africa

The focus in Lille will be on ending those losing runs, but that date next autumn will be in the back of the two coaches' minds.

France: 15 Maxime Medard, 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Mathieu Bastareaud, 12 Gael Fickou, 11 Yoann Huget, 10 Camille Lopez, 9 Baptiste Serin, 1 Jefferson Poirot, 2 Guilhem Guirado, 3 Cedate Gomes Sa, 4 Sebastien Vahaamahina, 5 Yoan Maestri, 6 Wenceslas Lauret, 7 Artur Iturria, 8 Louis Picamoles

Replacements: 16 Camille Chat, 17 Dany Priso, 18 Rabah Slimani, 19 Paul Gabrillagues, 20 Mathieu Babillot, 21 Antoine Dupont, 22 Anthony Belleau, 23 Benjamin Fall.

Argentina: 15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 1 Santiago Garcia Botta, 2 Augustin Creevy, 3 Santiago Medrano, 4 Matias Alemanno, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 6 Pablo Matera (c), 7 Guido Petti, 8 Javier Ortega Desio.

Replacements: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Juan Pablo Zeiss, 18 Lucio Sordoni, 19 Mariano Galarza, 20 Rodrigo Bruni, 21 Tomas Lezana, 22 Tomas Cubelli, 23 Matias Moroni.