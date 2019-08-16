Tough Six Nations will help Scotland now, says Stuart McInally

Stuart McInally believes the team will be in a better place now

Stuart McInally believes Scotland's Six Nations growing pains will help ensure that they stand tall at next month's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Head coach Gregor Townsend was forced to turn to a crop of young and inexperienced players earlier this year as a spate of injuries wrecked his championship plans.

There were some painful lessons along the way as they lost consecutive Tests to Ireland, France and Wales before their dramatic final-day draw with England at Twickenham.

McInally, who will skipper the side as they kick-off their build-up to Japan 2019 against France in Nice on Saturday, believes that the emergence of a new generation will make the frustrations worthwhile.

"I actually think the Six Nations was really good for us in terms of allowing us to blood players and get some of the younger guys some more experience," said McInally.

"Those guys will be better off for that now. They've come through some tough games in the Six Nations.

Darcy Graham will start for Scotland again in Nice

"They have been blooded in now and guys who maybe only had a handful of caps are now into double figures. That is only a good thing for them and a good thing for the team.

"The great thing about our squad right now is that everybody is fit so hopefully over the next four games we'll get a real true reflection of where we're at."

This weekend's clash with Les Bleus on the Riviera is the first of four Tests lined up by Townsend as he looks to get his men in shape for the gruelling conditions they are set to face in the Far East.

The quartet of Tests will also provide a crucial gauge of how certain individuals are shaping up.

Gary Graham was one of four players cut from Scotland's training squad in early August

Nick Grigg, Kyle Steyn, Henry Pyrgos and Gary Graham have already been told they will not be on the plane to Japan as things stand as Townsend looks to streamline down to a final 31-man squad.

The tension will only be ramped up ahead of announcement of the final cut on September 3 but McInally believes most of the squad are doing their best not to dwell on whether they will be in or out.

"I think everyone is just focusing on the game," said the Edinburgh forward. "If you look too far ahead and think about selection that can sometimes impair you.

"We're looking to try out some different combinations this weekend and see what works and what doesn't.

"But it's still a Test match and we're representing the whole of Scotland so we'll be treating it like any other international and looking to win it.

#ThrowbackThursday from the academy archives: Stuart Hogg welcomes Darcy Graham into the Fosroc Academy when it was launched in 2015. This Saturday will be the first time the Hawick men start together for @scotlandteam! #AsOne pic.twitter.com/ef4gvHjkzX — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) August 15, 2019

"It's been intense over the last few weeks in camp, especially the closer that we've got to playing games.

"Some players have obviously been cut from the squad so there is a very real scenario now that we'll be reduced again to a squad of 31. However, we've got four Test matches and that will be the time to impress."

Scotland: 15. Stuart Hogg, 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Huw Jones,12. Duncan Taylor, 11. Byron McGuigan,10. Adam Hastings, 9. Ali Price, 1. Jamie Bhatti, 2. Stuart McInally (C), 3. Simon Berghan, 4. Ben Toolis, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. John Barclay (VC), 7. Jamie Ritchie, 8. Josh Strauss.

Replacements: 16. George Turner, 17. Gordon Reid, 18. Zander Fagerson, 19. Scott Cummings, 20. Matt Fagerson, 21. George Horne, 22. Rory Hutchinson,23. Blair Kinghorn.

France: 15. Maxime Médard, 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Gael Fickou, 12. Wesley Fofana, 11. Alivereti Raka, 10 Camille Lopez, 9. Antoine Dupont 1. Jefferson Poirot (C) 2. Camille Chat, 3. Rabah Slimani, 4. Paul Gabrillagues, 5. Sebastien Vahaamahina, 6. François Cros, 7. Charles Ollivon, 8. Grégory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16. Peato Mauvaka, 17. Dany Priso, 18. Emerick Setiano, 19. Félix Lambey, 20. Louis Picamoles, 21. Baptiste Serin, 22. Romain Ntamack, 23. Thomas Ramos.