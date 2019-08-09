Scotland flanker Gary Graham cut from World Cup training squad

Gregor Townsend (left) has dropped Gary Graham (right) from his squad

Newcastle flanker Gary Graham is one of four players cut from Scotland's World Cup training squad.

Graham, who was called up by England in 2018 before declaring for Scotland, made his debut during this year's Six Nations.

He drops out along with Glasgow pair Nick Grigg and Kyle Steyn plus Edinburgh scrum-half Henry Pyrgos as Scotland's training squad is reduced to 40 players.

"I'd like to thank these players for the work-rate and commitment they've shown as part of our preparations for the Rugby World Cup in Japan," said Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.

"They've been a credit to a very strong group of players, and we wish them all the best in the season ahead.

England vs Wales Live on

"Players are often called up from beyond the 31-man group that travels to a World Cup, so I'd encourage these players to keep working as hard on their skills and fitness as they have over the summer, as we may need to call on them in the weeks ahead."

Scotland face France in back-to-back warm-up fixtures, starting with a trip to Nice on August 17 before a return fixture at Murrayfield seven days later.

They also play a double-header against Georgia on August 31 and September 6 before travelling out to Japan ahead of their Pool A opener with Ireland on September 22.