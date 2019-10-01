Rugby World Cup 2019: Gary Gold backs USA's progress ahead of France clash

Gary Gold has high hopes for the USA rugby team's future

Gary Gold has tipped the USA to reach the knockout rounds within two World Cups ahead of Wednesday’s Pool C match with France.

The Eagles went down 45-7 to England in their opening game of the tournament in Japan last week, but aim to redeem themselves when they take on three-time runners-up France in Fukuoka.

Head coach Gold believes the dividends from domestic investments in Major League Rugby will be clear by the next World Cup in France in 2023, mirroring the progress this year's hosts have made recently.

"I see so many similarities in the States as to what's happened with the game in Japan," Gold said.

"We see how far they've come. The (Japanese) companies brought big name foreigners into the game and it became really serious about 10 years ago.

"Major League Rugby has had a huge difference...I do believe the US will be in a position to compete for a knockout position (by 2027).

"Over a very short period of time, the next three or four years, youngsters are going to be able to start going to the academies where there was nothing before. Over a four-year (World Cup) cycle, that bodes very well."

John Quill is suspended after being sent off in the USA's defeat to England

The USA have flanker Hanco Germishuys stepping up from the bench for the clash with France to replace John Quill, who is suspended following his red card in the defeat to England.

Gold's opposite number Jacques Brunel makes 12 changes to the French side for the game, with only Arthur Iturria, Gael Fickou and Yoann Huget keeping their places in the starting XV at Hakatanomori Stadium.

Veteran No. 8 Louis Picamoles, seen by Brunel as the safe option in the absence of Guilhem Guirado, will captain France for the first time in his ninth World Cup match as he wins his 81st cap.

"It was the natural choice," Brunel said. "He is the most experienced player in a changed team. He'll play in a position he's familiar with, with a role he's familiar with. He was the safest choice.

Louis Picamoles will skipper France against the USA

"He's shown a lot of commitment and wisdom in the day-to-day life of the group, in our play, in our thinking. There's a side to him I didn't know. It's surprising but very positive.

"We're wary of this American side because of the physical qualities they're developing. The English did a good job of dominating them. We hope to do the same."

Teams

France: Thomas Ramos, Alivereti Raka, Sofiane Guitone, Gael Fickou, Yoann Huget, Camille Lopez, Maxime Machenaud, Cyril Baille, Camille Chat, Emerick Setiano, Bernard Le Roux, Paul Gabrillagues, Arthur Iturria, Yacouba Camara, Louis Picamoles

Replacements: Guilhem Guirado, Jefferson Poirot, Rabah Slimani, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Gregory Alldritt, Baptiste Serin, Romain Ntamack, Maxime Medard

USA: Mike Teo, Blaine Scully, Marcel Brache, Bryce Campbell, Martin Iosefo, AJ MacGinty, Shaun Davies, Eric Fry, Joe Taufetee, Nate Brakeley, Nick Civetta, Tony Lambourn, Hanco Germishuys, Cam Dolan

Replacements: Dylan Fawsitt, Olive Kilifi, Paul Mullen, Greg Peterson, Ben Pinkelman, Ruben de Haas, Will Magie, Thretton Palamo