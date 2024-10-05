WXV2: Scotland Women beat Japan Women in Cape Town for back-to-back victories
WXV2: Scotland Women pick up second victory in competition after win vs Japan; Scotland began their campaign with a 19-0 win over Italy; Ireland and England next play in WXV1 vs Canada and New Zealand respectively; the Irish are in overnight action, while the Red Roses play on Sunday
Last Updated: 05/10/24 8:12pm
Scotland made it two wins from as many games in their WXV2 campaign with a 19-13 victory over Japan in Cape Town.
After beating Italy 19-0 in their opener last weekend, Bryan Easson's side were forced to grind out a result as Japan repeatedly threatened a comeback.
Francesca McGhie crossed in the second minute to put Scotland ahead, with Helen Nelson kicking the extras.
- Ireland Women stun world champions New Zealand in WXV1
- Red Roses open WXV1 campaign with convincing win over USA
- WXV returns - all you need to know as England defend title
- Rugby union: Latest fixtures, results and tables
Seina Saito responded with a try after 28 minutes but Scotland led 12-5 at the break as Alex Stewart went over shortly before the interval.
Ayasa Otsuka kicked a 57th-minute penalty but Scotland looked to be out of sight when Rhona Lloyd's try six minutes later was converted by Meryl Smith.
However, Japan captain Iroha Nagata crossed with 14 minutes left to close the gap to six points, although Scotland were able to hang on.
