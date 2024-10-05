WXV2: Scotland Women beat Japan Women in Cape Town for back-to-back victories

Scotland Women made it two wins from two in their WXV2 campaign, beating Japan

Scotland made it two wins from as many games in their WXV2 campaign with a 19-13 victory over Japan in Cape Town.

After beating Italy 19-0 in their opener last weekend, Bryan Easson's side were forced to grind out a result as Japan repeatedly threatened a comeback.

Francesca McGhie crossed in the second minute to put Scotland ahead, with Helen Nelson kicking the extras.

Seina Saito responded with a try after 28 minutes but Scotland led 12-5 at the break as Alex Stewart went over shortly before the interval.

Ayasa Otsuka kicked a 57th-minute penalty but Scotland looked to be out of sight when Rhona Lloyd's try six minutes later was converted by Meryl Smith.

However, Japan captain Iroha Nagata crossed with 14 minutes left to close the gap to six points, although Scotland were able to hang on.

