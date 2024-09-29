Red Roses: England Women open WXV1 campaign with convincing victory over USA

The Red Roses opened their WXV1 campaign with a convincing 61-21 win over the USA with eight different try scorers in Vancouver on Sunday.

Tries from Lark Atkin-Davies, Georgia Brock, Alex Matthews, Bo Westcombe-Evans, Morwenna Talling, Jess Breach, Ella Wyrwas, two from Ellie Kildunne, as well as 16 points from Zoe Harrison, secured the victory.

England skipper Matthews said: "It is an absolute honour but when you are surrounded by the leadership we have in there, it makes it easy.

"We took our foot of the gas at times, we didn't build the momentum we wanted. But when we are on fire we are scoring tries for fun and that's what the girls are loving."

The Red Roses, the world No 1 team, took a while to get going at the BC Place Stadium, before running in four tries in the first half, with two for full-back Kildunne.

USA dug in with captain Kate Zackary scoring their third try during the second half before England finished strongly to run out comfortable winners, as winger Westcombe-Evans marked her debut with a try and Harrison kicked 16 points.

England hooker Atkin-Davies had powered over following a line-out in the 11th minute and soon crossed again as Kildunne drove forwards from inside her own half to touch down under the posts.

The USA were rewarded for a positive spell on the half-hour mark when Alev Kelter collected her own kick before ducking right and dashing clear.

England restored their dominance with two tries in the space of five minutes ahead of half-time through Brock and Matthews.

USA centre Kelter charged through for her second try after the interval but England responded through Westcombe-Evans.

Again USA responded, this time through skipper Zackary, but John Mitchell's side then stepped things up another gear as flanker Morwenna Talling went over for England's sixth try, before Jess Breach, Kildunne and replacement Ella Wyrwas also touched down.

England coach Mitchell said: "We were keen to get started, we probably let ourselves down with the basics early in the game and in the middle, but we finished with a lot of satisfaction."

Asked what the message was at half-time, Mitchell said: "Continue to build, don't let it off through poor basics and take the handbrake off, and attack That is where our mindset should be and we demonstrated that with some good examples towards the end of the performance."

Games against the Black Ferns and Canada are to follow.

