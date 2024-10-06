WXV1: England's Red Roses prove far too strong for New Zealand's Black Ferns in Round 2 49-31 win

Abby Dow scored twice as England's Red Roses notched nine tries in their WXV1 victory over New Zealand

England's Red Roses proved far too strong for New Zealand's Black Ferns, running out 49-31 victors in their WXV1 Round 2 clash in Canada.

England reacted to going 7-0 down early in the first half by rattling off four tries before the break through wings Abby Dow (10), Jess Breach (19) and full-back Ellie Kildunne (28, 40).

The Black Ferns scored the opening try via Kaipo Olsen-Baker (6), and added a second through Ayesha Leti-I'iga (35), but sat 22-12 behind at half-time.

Into the second period, Dow (45) and Breach (51) scored their second tries, either side of scrum-half Natasha Hunt (49) getting on the scoresheet.

Georgia Ponsonby (55) and Maia Roos (66) struck back with tries for New Zealand, but John Mitchell's England charges would not be denied as Breach ran in for her hat-trick score.

Red Roses replacement Zoe Harrison then emerged to add a ninth try for her side in the closing stages, before New Zealand's Maama Vaipulu completed the Test's scoring in the final play via a consolation.

The defending WXV1 champion Red Roses had opened their 2024 campaign with a convincing 61-21 win over the USA with eight different try scorers in Vancouver.

Meanwhile, New Zealand were stunned by Ireland in their first fixture, as the women in green produced an upset to stun the world champions 29-27 in their opening WXV1 clash.

England face hosts Canada in their final clash on Saturday October 12, with the latter also having won two from two so far in comprehensive fashion vs France and Ireland.

