South Africa vs Georgia off after Covid disruption, as British and Irish Lions tour faces further disruption

South Africa and Georgia players clash during their first Test last weekend

South Africa's Test match against Georgia in Johannesburg on Friday has been cancelled due to Covid-19 infections in both camps.

The Springbok playing and management group returned 12 positive tests for Covid-19 this week, while Georgia had returned four.

It is the second time the Springboks have been forced to take preventative measures during the build-up to the Test series against the British and Irish Lions, which opens in Cape Town on July 24.

The Lions' match against Vodacom Bulls on Saturday has been postponed after the South African provincial team returned several positive Covid-19 tests.

3:31 Sarra Elgan sat down with Dan Biggar to discuss his chances of a starting Lions Test jersey, and to reflect on a challenging few months for the Welsh fly-half Sarra Elgan sat down with Dan Biggar to discuss his chances of a starting Lions Test jersey, and to reflect on a challenging few months for the Welsh fly-half

"In the context of the loss of life and economic damage that COVID and this third wave are wreaking, the cancellation of a rugby match is pretty trivial," said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

"But it is still a major disappointment for the many stakeholders who have invested so much time, energy and resources into making these matches happen.

"I especially feel for the fans and players, and for our visitors from Georgia who travelled here at relatively short notice to take on the series, which has now been cut short. We've not been able to interact with them because of the bio-secure environments, but I'd like to thank them publicly for their support.

2:30 Lions head coach Warren Gatland was pleased to start the tour of South Africa with a 56-14 win over Sigma Lions and believes there is more to come from his side Lions head coach Warren Gatland was pleased to start the tour of South Africa with a 56-14 win over Sigma Lions and believes there is more to come from his side

"We continue to plan for the Springboks' re-emergence from isolation and the completion of the Test series but in the short-term we wish a speedy recovery for those who have been infected."

The enlarged Springbok squad's travel plans are now being reviewed to comply with Covid-19 protocols.

A South Africa 'A' team is scheduled to play The British & Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday, July 14.