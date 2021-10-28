Wales vs New Zealand: Taine Basham, Owen Lane, Johnny Williams, Gareth Anscombe start; Liam Williams out

Flanker Taine Basham will make his first Test start for Wales in Saturday's clash vs New Zealand

Taine Basham, Owen Lane, Johnny Williams and Gareth Anscombe will start for Wales against New Zealand in Cardiff on Saturday, while Liam Williams is ruled out through injury.

A further blow for Wales came minutes after the original team announcement, when experienced hooker Ken Owens failed a fitness test and was forced to drop out, replaced by Ryan Elias in the starting XV and Kirby Myhill on the bench - the latter only joining up with the squad on Thursday after an injury to Elliot Dee.

Fly-half Anscombe will make his first Wales appearance for more than two years in Saturday's clash against the All Blacks.

The Ospreys fly-half, who was born in New Zealand and qualifies for Wales via his mother, suffered a major knee injury during Wales' World Cup warm-up game against England in August 2019.

Gareth Anscombe has not played for Wales since he damaged knee ligaments in a RWC warm-up match against England in 2019

But he has won head coach Wayne Pivac's vote for the number 10 shirt in a line-up that sees 21-year-old Dragons flanker Taine Basham handed a first international start, while Scarlets backs Johnny McNicholl and Johnny Williams also feature.

Anscombe, who has won 27 caps, returned to action last month and has started three Ospreys matches in the United Rugby Championship.

With the Principality Stadium clash falling outside World Rugby's autumn international window, Wales are minus England-based players like Dan Biggar, Taulupe Faletau and Louis Rees-Zammit because they are not released by their clubs.

A number of key personnel are absent through injuries, with British and Irish Lions stars such as George North, Josh Navidi and Justin Tipuric all currently sidelined, while centre Willis Halaholo is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 and Liam Williams is recovering from appendix surgery.

Northampton Saints' Dan Biggar is among Wales' Premiership players who are unavailable for selection

Basham packs down in an all-Dragons back-row alongside Ross Moriarty and Aaron Wainwright, Adam Beard partners captain Alun Wyn Jones at lock and Tomos Williams is Anscombe's half-back partner.

Jones, who has also played in 12 Tests for the British and Irish Lions, wins his 149th Wales cap to overtake former New Zealand skipper Richie McCaw's total for one country.

On the bench, Cardiff's former Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland is called up after a Wales absence of four years.

Wales have not beaten the All Blacks since 1953, losing 31 successive games, with 16 of those defeats being in Cardiff.

Johnny Williams is in for just the fourth Test start of his career at inside-centre

And they have another Herculean task on their hands before continuing the Autumn Nations Series next month against South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

Pivac said: "The focus for this group has been two weeks of training, they have worked really, really hard and it has galvanised them.

"We've been low on numbers this week, so it hasn't been the normal preparation in terms of exact numbers to train against each other, so that has been a challenge.

"The guys are really excited, but they know it's a big task at hand.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac is aware of the challenge that awaits his side in Cardiff

"The reality is we are two years away from a Rugby World Cup, and we are building towards that. We've got a Six Nations around the corner to defend, and try to win that tournament again.

"Every young Welsh player when they are growing up wants to play at the Principality in front of 75,000, and if you ask them who they want to play against, New Zealand would be one of the top couple of sides they would choose.

"To win a World Cup, you have to play against teams like New Zealand at some stage in the tournament, and you have to win those games.

"It's going to be a great experience for those guys who haven't played a lot of Test rugby, and they will certainly know they have been in a match afterwards."

Wales: 15 Johnny McNicholl, 14 Owen Lane, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Johnny Williams, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Tomos Williams; 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ryan Elias, 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6 Ross Moriarty, 7 Taine Basham, 8 Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: 16 Kirby Myhill, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 Seb Davies, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Rhys Priestland, 23 Ben Thomas.