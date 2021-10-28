Quade Cooper joins Samu Kerevi and Sean McMahon as absentees from Australia's tour of Great Britain

Fly-half Quade Cooper has joined midfielder Samu Kerevi and loose forward Sean McMahon in opting out of Australia's tour of Britain in another blow for the Wallabies' hopes of finishing the season on a high.

Cooper has been one of the pillars of Australia's resurgence since he replaced inexperienced playmaker Noah Lolesio during the Rugby Championship, helping steer the side to five test wins in succession.

"He's unavailable to tour," Australia coach Dave Rennie told reporters on Thursday.

"We spoke. He obviously wanted the blessing of the club (to tour).

"We talked about maybe some flexibility around the tour dates. In the end, he felt that he needed to support his club, his employer.

"We've accepted that and we've moved on."

Lolesio will replace Cooper in the squad, Rennie added, though James O'Connor may also take the number 10 shirt for the November 7 test against Scotland at Murrayfield.

O'Connor played off the bench in the 32-23 win over Japan in Oita last Saturday and in back-to-back victories over Argentina.

Australia play England at Twickenham on November 13 and finish up against Wales in Cardiff a week later (November 20).