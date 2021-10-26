Six Nations: No plans to add South Africa to northern hemisphere tournament, says chief executive Ben Morel

South Africa are the reigning World Cup holders

There are no plans to add South Africa to the Six Nations, according to the tournament's chief executive Ben Morel, who urged caution over such a move.

The Springboks committed themselves to the Rugby Championship until 2030 last year, but South Africa chief executive Jurie Roux said last month the world champions would be interested in joining the northern hemisphere competition.

An invitation is not on the immediate agenda and instead, the enhancement of the July and November international windows is viewed as a greater priority.

"It's not currently a question. My understanding is that South Africa are committed to the Rugby Championship and at the same time our focus is on July and November," Morel said.

"The Six Nations has added to and reduced its number of teams in very few moments during its 140 years, so it's something that we'd be very cautious of doing."

The Six Nations organises the autumn campaign - now named the Autumn Nations Series - and is also involved in the new season structure discussions for the international calendar after the 2023 World Cup.

"We're pretty happy with what we have, but we're sure it could be improved. If that leads to a final or some sort of ranking, that would be a positive," Morel said.

"It's complex but the Six Nations are playing a leading role in what the solution could be. Some sort of final is exciting and that's what the fans want to see."