England vs France: Ellie Kildunne returns in one of four changes to Red Roses' side for World Cup semi-final at Ashton Gate

England head coach John Mitchell has made four changes to his Red Roses side to play France in the Women's Rugby World Cup semi-final at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Full-back Ellie Kildunne and prop Hannah Botterman return to the starting XV after missing the quarter-final victory over Scotland, while fly-half Zoe Harrison and lock Abbie Ward are promoted from the replacements.

With six tries in the tournament to date, Jess Breach remains an ever present on the wing with Megan Jones, the only other England player to start every game to date, named at outside centre.

Image: Hannah Botterman will link up with hooker Amy Cokayne

Abby Dow hit 50 England tries on the weekend and continues on the wing. Scrum-half Natasha Hunt and inside centre Tatyana Heard complete the backline.

Botterman's inclusion in the front row sees her link up with hooker Amy Cokayne and tighthead prop Maud Muir for the third time in the tournament.

Player-of-the-match against Scotland, Morwenna Talling packs down in the second row alongside Ward. Captain Zoe Aldcroft, Sadia Kabeya and Alex Matthews make up a familiar back row partnership.

England have won their last 18 matches against France dating back to 2018, but in their two most recent meetings on home soil they just held off mighty comebacks from their Six Nations rivals.

They narrowly won 43-42 early this year and 38-33 in 2023 but on both occasions they crumbled having built impressive leads.

Mitchell said: "Ashton Gate set the stage for a strong performance in tough conditions last weekend, and the girls are eager to get back out there for the semi-final.

"We've earned this stage, and now we've got another chance to earn the right. Our game is working and is the right way; by working together we'll keep getting better.

"France have faced challenges, and that will drive them - we expect it. We don't need to be perfect, just effective, focused, and ready for the fight. We're excited and ready to hunt them."

Red Roses team to play France

15 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 55 caps)

14 Abby Dow (Unattached, 57 caps)

13 Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 31 caps)

12 Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 34 caps)

11 Jess Breach (Saracens, 51 caps)

10 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 63 caps)

9 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 85 caps)

1 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 60 caps)

2 Amy Cokayne (Sale Sharks, 87 caps)

3 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 46 caps)

4 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 26 caps)

5 Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 79 caps)

6 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 67 caps) - captain

7 Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 26 caps)

8 Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 79 caps)

Replacements

16 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 72 caps)

17 Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 19 caps)

18 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 77 caps)

19 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 29 caps)

20 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 21 caps)

21 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 37 caps)

22 Holly Aitchison (Sale Sharks, 42 caps)

23 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 44 caps)