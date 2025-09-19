England vs France: Red Roses' World Cup dreams come down to 'Le Crunch' in Bristol semi-final

Red Roses head coach John Mitchell has heralded the return of world-class duo Ellie Kildunne and Hannah Botterman as England's bid to reach a home World Cup final comes down to 'Le Crunch'.

England face Six Nations rivals France in Bristol on Saturday looking to seal passage to a seventh successive World Cup final - and second on home soil.

The Red Roses have been boosted by the return of full-back Kildunne and prop Botterman after they recovered from concussion and a back spasm, respectively, that ruled them out of last weekend's quarter-final victory over Scotland.

Kildunne's pedigree has been underpinned by her being named 2024 world player of the year but Mitchell believes Botterman is just as influential a cog in England's quest for glory.

"Botts and Ellie are big players, aren't they?," Mitchell told Sky Sports News. "They're arguably the best in the world in their positions.

"They lift the team through their energy and when they're inspirational in performance.

The Red Roses enter 'Le Crunch' as red-hot favourites after winning their previous 31 Test matches, a record run that stretches back to the 2022 World Cup final defeat to New Zealand.

England have won their last 18 matches against France dating back to 2018, but in their last two meetings on home soil they just held off mighty comebacks from Les Bleus.

They won 38-33 in 2023 and 43-42 in 2025, but on both occasions they nearly crumbled having built impressive leads.

Red Roses must 'earn the right'

Mitchell has challenged his Red Roses to dominate France for the entirety of Saturday's semi-final to earn the right to return to the World Cup final.

"If you let them in, if you give France access, they grow in energy," Mitchell added. "It's about staying focused on what's next, regardless of what the scoreboard says and not putting a ceiling on if you're ahead because, ultimately, then you become defensive.

"It's always about making sure that you continue to attack the opposition and hunt them. That's a different mindset and a different approach, but you still need to be very clear around what's next to not get off process.

"We've got to earn the right to another week. It's as simple as that. If we stick to our processes and we continue to build pressure on teams the way that we can, there's no reason why we can't control that next week. But we're going to have to earn it."

France galvanised after tumultuous week?

France's semi-final preparations have been anything but ideal, with flanker Axelle Berthoumieu and co-captain Manae Feleu picking up tournament-ending suspensions and Lina Queyroi ruled out by concussion.

Mitchell, however, is wary about how this adversity could rally France and pose a tougher challenge for England.

Image: Axelle Berthoumieu will miss the rest of the World Cup after receiving a nine-game ban for biting Ireland's Aoife Wafer

"I try and understand their psychology, because how would you respond if you had two red cards, some uncertainty around two HIAs, and the sickness I think they've had in the camp as well. They've dealt with that adversity or had to endure that adversity," Mitchell said.

"They've obviously got themselves into a semi-final and navigated themselves out of a difficult situation against Ireland. So, I think they will be buoyed. I think they will grow as a collective as a result of that adversity, that's certainly the way I'd expect my girls to respond.

"I think France will definitely respond because they've got an opportunity to progress in this tournament just like us, so I think it's going to be a great semi-final."

Red Roses squad to face France

Starting XV: 15 Ellie Kildunne; 14 Abby Dow, 13 Megan Jones, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Jess Breach; 10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Natasha Hunt; 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Maud Muir, 4 Morwenna Talling, 5 Abbie Ward, 6 Zoe Aldcroft (captain), 7 Sadia Kabeya, 8 Alex Matthews.

Replacements: 16 Lark Atkin-Davies, 17 Kelsey Clifford, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Rosie Galligan, 20 Maddie Feaunati, 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Holly Aitchison, 23 Helena Rowland.

Berthoumieu's World Cup over despite ban reduction

France flanker Berthoumieu has seen her ban for biting in Sunday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final victory over Ireland reduced from 12 to nine matches on appeal.

Berthoumieu admitted her bite on Aoife Wafer in the 18-13 win at Sandy Park was a red card offence when she faced an independent foul play review committee on Monday, but disputed the severity of the sanction.

An independent disciplinary committee on Tuesday found that because of a procedural error her suspension was too long, resulting in the three-game reduction.

Berthoumieu will play no further part in the World Cup, missing Saturday's semi-final showdown with England and the final or bronze final the following weekend.

France squad to face England

Starting XV: 15 Morgan Bourgeois; 14 Joanna Grisez, 13 Nassira Konde, 12 Gabrielle Vernier, 11 Marine Menager (captain); 10 Carla Arbez, 9 Pauline Bourdon Sansus; 1 Yllana Brosseau, 2 Agathe Gerin, 3 Rose Bernadou, 4 Hina Ikahehegi, 5 Madoussou Fall Raclot, 6 Charlotte Escudero, 7 Lea Champon, 8 Teani Feleu.

Replacements: 16 Elisa Riffonneau, 17 Annaele Deshayes, 18 Assia Khalfaoui, 19 Taina Maka, 20 Seraphine Okemba, 21 Alexandra Chambon, 22 Lina Tuy, 23 Kelly Arbez.