Anthony Watson set to make Bath return against Sale after 13-month lay-off

Anthony Watson will make his long-awaited return to rugby for Bath against Sale

England international Anthony Watson will make his comeback from injury when Bath face Sale Sharks in the Gallagher Premiership on Friday.

Watson has been sidelined for 13 months due to an Achilles injury, undergoing two operations.

Watson, who has won 33 caps, lines up at full-back for Bath's trip to the AJ Bell Stadium.

The 25-year-old has not played since England's defeat to Ireland in their final match of the 2018 Six Nations.

Watson has not played since suffering injury against Ireland 13 months ago

But his return to action is a timely boost for club and country, with Bath still having a chance of reaching the Premiership play-offs and England's World Cup warm-up Tests being less than four months away.

Watson lines up in the back three by Ruaridh McConnochie and Joe Cokanasiga while Jamie Roberts starts alongside Jonathan Joseph in the midfield and Kahn Fotuali'i and Freddie Burns continue as part of an unchanged half-back partnership.

📋Team News | @anthonywatson_ returns to the @bathrugby starting line-up to face @SaleSharksRugby tomorrow night at the AJ Bell Stadium.



Full team announcement

Tom Dunn is flanked by Beno Obano and Max Lahiff in the front row, while Charlie Ewels retains the captain's armband from the second row alongside Dave Attwood.

Bath's top try scorer Semesa Rokoduguni is named among the replacements as he looks to step up his return to action against eighth-placed Sale.

The Sharks have named the same starting line-up that were narrowly defeated 24-20 by La Rochelle in their European Challenge Cup semi-final last weekend, but Josh Strauss and Valery Morozov return to the bench.

Team news

Sale: 15. Luke James, 14. Denny Solomona, 13. Sam James, 12. Jams O'Connor, 11. Chris Ashton, 10. AJ MacGinty, 9. Faf De Klerk, 1. Ross Harrison, 2. Rob Webber, 3. Willgriff John, 4. Josh Beaumont, 5. James Phillips, 6. Ben Curry, 7. Tom Curry, 8. Jono Ross.

Replacements: 16. Curtis Langdon, 17. Valery Morozov, 18. Marc Jones, 19. Matt Postlethwaite, 20. Josh Strauss, 21. Will Cliff, 22. Cameron Redpath, 23. Arron Reed.

TEAM NEWS | Here are #YourSharks to face @bathrugby tomorrow evening!



Dimes makes no changes to the starting line up that faces La Rochelle in Saturdays Challenge Cup Semi Final!
@JoshStrauss1 and Valery Morozov return to the bench



Read more here 👉 https://t.co/JAf29cU6wo pic.twitter.com/ZGaPCKnvOL — Sale Sharks🦈 (@SaleSharksRugby) April 25, 2019

Bath: 15. Anthony Watson, 14. Joe Cokanasiga, 13. Jonathan Joseph, 12. Jamie Roberts, 11. Ruaridh McConnochie, 10. Freddie Burns, 9. Kahn Fotuali'i, 1. Beno Obano, 2. Tom Dunn, 3. Max Lahiff, 4. Dave Attwood, 5. Charlie Ewels (c), 6. Tom Ellis, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Zach Mercer.

Replacements: 16. Jack Walker, 17. Jacques van Rooyen, 18. Anthony Perenise, 19. Levi Douglas, 20. Elliott Stooke, 21. Will Chudley, 22. Rhys Priestland, 23. Semesa Rokoduguni.