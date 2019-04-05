Sale 28-17 Harlequins: AJ MacGinty kicks Sharks up to fifth

AJ MacGinty was accurate with the boot to ensure Sale beat Harlequins

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard believes his side's discipline needs to improve following a 28-17 defeat to Sale Sharks.

The Londoners conceded a number of penalties - seven of which were kickable - that allowed AJ MacGinty to take the Sharks to a vital victory and deny Quins a losing bonus point.

The Sharks climbed to fifth in the Premiership as MacGinty's reliable kicking helped them see off fourth-placed Harlequins.

Mike Brown became Harlequins' all-time record try-scorer with his 90th for the club but MacGinty's seven penalties and Byron McGuigan's try ensured the Sharks' victory.

Gustard was frustrated post-match after seeing his players spurn a number of opportunities and provide the hosts with the chance to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Sale Sharks' Rohan Janse van Rensburg hands off Max Crumpton

Gustard said: "For me - and the team feel the same - we were the better team as Sale didn't really cause us too many problems. We just conspired to lose that game.

"We gave away daft penalties, had needless offsides and gave them a lot of kickable penalties.

"I generally walk away from this game thinking we were the better side. We had more line breaks, created more in attack and were defensively solid."

One particular talking point was the yellow card handed out to Kyle Sinckler.

The England tighthead has often walked a tightrope during his career, and his petulance cost Quins as he was sin-binned for an unnecessary slap on the chest of Sale scrum-half Faf de Klerk.

"It was a needless yellow card for Kyle," Gustard added.

Danny Care looks on at the scrum during the Gallagher Premiership match

"There's nothing I can do today and during the game. Kyle's a British Lion, he's an exceptional player and he's a key player for us. Unfortunately, he gave away a couple of penalties but he'll grow and get better for that.

"I've no issues with Kyle's discipline but today he got a couple of things wrong. That's what happens in rugby, people get things wrong and it's unfortunate, and it's cost us a bit today, but not specifically from Kyle's incident."

Although Sale boss Steve Diamond disagreed with Gustard's assertion that Quins were the stronger side, he feels his own team are not good enough to qualify for the play-offs.

Sale Sharks' Denny Solomona evades a tackle from Sam Hidalgo-Clyne

"Overall, contrary to them thinking they were the better team, I thought we deserved the win and to deny them the bonus point," Diamond said.

"But I don't think we're good enough to hit the top-four. Our two hardest games are coming up - Worcester and Bristol away - who are fighting for their lives."

Diamond, meanwhile, also issued a rallying cry to the people of Manchester after a battle between two top-six teams only drew a crowd of 5,400 at the AJ Bell Stadium.

He added: "We need more support. We're in the semi-final of a cup, we're in fifth place in the league and we get what some teams' reserve sides get.

"I was really disappointed with the crowd size. A lot of work's gone in from the club with the stadium and infrastructure. We know Manchester's a football city but come and watch the rugby as well please."