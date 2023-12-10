Sale Sharks earn comfortable Champions Cup win vs Stade Francais at AJ Bell Stadium
Tom O'Flaherty, Jonny Hill, Sam Dugdale each score tries as Sale Sharks make positive start to their Champions Cup campaign at home to Top 14 side Stade Francais; Jeremy Ward scored try for Stade, but after a tight first half, Sale dominated the second in victory
Sale produced a superb second-half show to open their Champions Cup campaign with a 28-5 victory over Stade Francais at AJ Bell Stadium.
The Sharks edged a feisty first period 6-5 with two George Ford penalties eclipsing a well-worked try from Stade skipper Jeremy Ward.
England back Ford landed a third kick from a scrum penalty before Sale extended their lead by finding space for winger Tom O'Flaherty to touch down.
Sale's forward power told in the final quarter as Raffi Quirke freed Jonny Hill into the corner and Tom Curtis added the extras.
Player of the match Sam Dugdale put the gloss on victory by crashing over six minutes from time, with Curtis again adding the conversion.
Sale missed out on a fourth score and bonus point in the final minutes ahead of their visit to four-time champions Leinster next weekend.