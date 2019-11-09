Sale 28-18 Wasps: Du Preez brothers impress for Sharks

Daniel Du Preez runs in for Sale

The Du Preez brothers scored 22 of Sale's points as they secured an important 28-18 Gallagher Premiership win over Wasps.

Despite Rob du Preez giving the Sharks an early 3-0 lead, the visitors controlled the opening quarter as Sione Vailanu's try and Lima Sopoaga's accuracy off the tee gave them a 10-3 advantage.

Sale hit back, though, taking a 16-10 lead into the initial stages of the second period through Daniel du Preez's effort and three penalties from Daniel's brother Rob.

Zach Kibirige gave Wasps hope by crossing the whitewash, while Billy Searle also added a three-pointer - but two penalties apiece from Rob Du Preez and replacement AJ MacGinty secured the win for the hosts.

Marland Yarde attacks for Sale

Both teams like to be ambitious with ball in hand but it was an attritional contest at the AJ Bell Stadium as the sides regularly battled for territory.

There was a scrappy and concerning end to the game, though. Visiting wing Paolo Odogwu got a red card for kicking Rohan Janse Van Rensburg when collecting a high ball, while Sale lock Josh Beaumont went off with a serious-looking injury.

Despite the win, Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond felt that they were not truly rewarded for their attacking game.

"I was disappointed with the penalty count," he said.

"It was 19 or 20 against (Wasps), including an innocuous red card at the end, but he (referee Tom Foley) could have tidied up the breakdown by issuing his yellows early doors.

Paolo Odogwu of Wasps is sent off

"It wasn't a flowing game, it probably wasn't great to watch. I don't really watch it as a supporter, I watch it for work, and I'm coming away disappointed, so no doubt some of the fans are. The result's great but the performance wasn't

fantastic."

Wasps' ill-discipline was also a frustration for visiting director of rugby Dai Young, who thought that it was a significant factor in their loss to the Sharks.

"Defensively, we made some positive strides there, but we gave some silly penalties away when we didn't really need to give silly penalties away," Young said.

"We've got to look at ourselves. I'm not going to blame the ref, I don't believe any of them were wrong calls - obviously, there were 50/50s on occasion - but in fairness we've got to look at ourselves."