Autumn Nations Series: Wales vs Australia talking points

Louis Rees-Zammit is one of the most exciting prospects in world rugby

Wales end their Autumn Nations Series campaign by tackling Australia in Cardiff on Saturday.

It started with a heavy defeat against New Zealand, before a narrow loss to world champions South Africa and then victory over Fiji.

Here, we look at some of the talking points ahead of the Wallabies encounter.

Wales eager to end on a high

A third successive victory over Australia would send Wales into their Six Nations title defence next year with spirits high.

The autumn series has been a testing one to say the least, with injuries affecting head coach Wayne Pivac's squad before and during what was always going to be a punishing programme.

The casualty count runs well into double figures, with absentees including established players like George North, Justin Tipuric, Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and Taulupe Faletau. Pivac will potentially have used 39 players across four games by Saturday night, but they still possess enough quality to prevail.

Have Wales thrived in adversity?

Christ Tshiunza has shown plenty of potential

The huge bonus for Pivac during the autumn fixtures has been an emergence of players who probably would not have had their chance if Wales were at full strength. Dragons flanker Taine Basham, who only turned 22 last month, looks a Test match natural, while giant 19-year-old Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza is another who has 2023 World Cup potential written all over him.

Although more established, Scarlets hooker Ryan Elias has thrived after a difficult outing against New Zealand and looks to be Ken Owens' long-term successor. Pivac's squad depth has increased.

Louis Rees-Zammit - pure box office

The 20-year-old Gloucester speedster scored a spectacular try that helped drive Wales over the finishing line against Fiji, outstripping the opposition defence on a 60-metre sprint as he chased his own kick.

Got there in the end, another big test next week ⚡️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/hTBzh4uhXy — Louis Rees-Zammit ⚡️ (@LouisReesZammit) November 14, 2021

Few, if any, players in world rugby possess Rees-Zammit's pace, and there is an excitement that pumps through the Principality Stadium every time he has the ball in space. Comparisons with Wales' record international try-scorer Shane Williams will inevitably be made, but while Rees-Zammit is still at a fledgling stage of his Test career, there appears no limit to what he could achieve.

Australia on the ropes?

Beaten narrowly by Scotland, then losing comprehensively against England, it has not been a European tour to savour for the Wallabies. They will go into Saturday's Principality Stadium clash without 118 times-capped skipper Michael Hooper, who is sidelined because of a foot injury.

Michael Hooper is a big loss for the Wallabies

Australia claimed 13 successive wins against Wales between 2009 and 2017, with eight of those victories being in Cardiff, but Wales have won the last two, including a 2019 World Cup pool game. Many have written the match off as an end-of-year fixture with little to be enthused by. Time will tell.

Wayne Pivac's half-term report

It is two years this month Pivac officially succeeded his fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland as Wales head coach, and he has now reached the halfway point of a four-year World Cup cycle. Pivac's record shows 10 wins, one draw and 11 defeats, but he also masterminded a Six Nations title triumph last season when Wales were just seconds away from also achieving a Grand Slam.

The countdown to France 2023 is well and truly under way, and there is little doubt Pivac has increased Wales' playing strength in depth ahead of next year's schedule that is highlighted by another Six Nations campaign and three away Tests against South Africa. He is undoubtedly on the right track.

Teams

Wales: 15 Liam Williams, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Uilisi Halaholo, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Tomos Williams, 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ryan Elias, 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Seb Davies, 6 Ellis Jenkins (c), 7 Taine Basham, 8 Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Ben Carter, 20 Christ Tshiunza, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Rhys Priestland, 23 Johnny McNicholl.

Australia: 15 Kurtley Beale, 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Hunter Paisami, 11 Filipo Daugunu, 10 James O'Connor, 9 Nic White; 1 James Slipper (c), 2 Tolu Latu, 3 Taniela Tupou, 4 Rory Arnold, 5 Izack Rodda, 6 Rob Leota, 7 Pete Samu, 8 Rob Valetini.

Replacements: 16 Folau Fainga'a, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Will Skelton, 20 Lachlan Swinton, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Lalakai Foketi, 23 Tom Wright.