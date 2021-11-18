Josh Adams and Aaron Wainwright back for Wales vs Australia

Josh Adams has recovered from injury for Saturday's clash against Australia

Wing Josh Adams and No 8 Aaron Wainwright have recovered from injuries and will start Wales' Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia on Saturday.

Adams was withdrawn just before kick-off when Wales faced Fiji last Sunday due to a calf muscle issue, while Wainwright missed that game because of a shoulder problem.

Elsewhere, prop Tomas Francis has successfully completed concussion return-to-play protocols and is recalled, and Seb Davies takes over from lock Will Rowlands, who suffered a head knock against Fiji.

Uilisi Halaholo makes his first start of the autumn, after testing positive for coronavirus last month and spending10 days isolating, partnering Nick Tompkins in midfield.

Aaron Wainwright is back for Wales

Scarlets' 93 times-capped centre Jonathan Davies does not feature, with flanker Ellis Jenkins continuing as captain at the Principality Stadium.

Jenkins is joined in the back-row by Wainwright and Taine Basham, and there is a recall for British and Irish Lions prop Wyn Jones, who packs down alongside Ryan Elias and Francis.

Uilisi Halaholo makes his first start this autumn for Wales

Elias, Basham and lock Adam Beard, meanwhile, are the only three players selected to start all of Wales' autumn games against New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

Wales: 15 Liam Williams, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Uilisi Halaholo, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Tomos Williams, 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ryan Elias, 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Seb Davies, 6 Ellis Jenkins (c), 7 Taine Basham, 8 Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Ben Carter, 20 Christ Tshiunza, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Rhys Priestland, 23 Johnny McNicholl.