Wales 0-73 South Africa: Springboks inflict record defeat on hosts in Cardiff to finish Autumn Nations Series

South Africa centre Andre Esterhuizen was superb as the Springboks annihilated Wales in Cardiff

South Africa inflicted Wales' worst-ever defeat in Cardiff as the hosts lost 73-0, conceding 11 tries.

Prop Gerhard Steenekamp, wing Ethan Hooker, No 8 Jasper Wiese and scrum-half Morne van den Berg scored first-half tries for the Springboks, and it only got worse for Wales in the second half.

With back-rows Taine Plumtree and then Aaron Wainwright sin-binned, tighthead Wilco Louw, fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (two), wing Canan Moodie, centre Andre Esterhuizen, lock Ruan Nortje and replacement Eben Etzebeth scored second-half tries to complete a mauling.

Wales 0-73 South Africa - Score summary Wales - N/A South Africa - Tries: Steenekamp (9), Hooker (14), Wiese (31), Van den Berg (40+4), Louw (43), Feinberg-Mngomezulu (46, 63), Moodie (49), Esterhuizen (54), Nortje (69), Etzebeth (74). Cons: Feinberg-Mngomezulu (10, 15, 32, 40+4, 44, 47, 50, 64, 70).

Wales were missing some 11 players due to this Test falling outside of World Rugby's official Test window, but they were destroyed across the pitch and never looked like scoring, being kept scoreless at home for the first time since 1967.

Experienced South Africa second-row Etzebeth's day ended in disgrace, however, as he was red carded for eye gouging Alex Mann in the final minute.

A predictable pattern was set from the first legal scrum that resulted in shivers down Welsh spines and a penalty on halfway.

The ball was clinically recycled for prop Steenekamp to dive over from close range and Feinberg-Mngomezulu kicked the first of his nine conversions.

Gerhard Steenekamp got over for South Africa's first try of the Test

South Africa's scrum dominance led to a second score as Hooker sliced through some weak tackling and they were 14 points ahead in as many minutes.

Wing Ethan Hooker scored South Africa's second try after a nice backline move

Wiese dotted down from another scrum five yards out, but Wales' first-half pain was not over as the visitors claimed their fourth try in the final moments.

Jasper Wiese touched down for Wales third try as a South Africa scrum marched forward

Esterhuizen punched a hole through the Welsh midfield and scrum-half Van der Berg was in close attendance for a fifth Test try in only six appearances.

The carnage continued in the second half as Louw profited from another Esterhuizen burst, Feinberg-Mngomezulu strolled through unchecked, and Moodie successfully chased a loose ball he had kicked on.

Three tries in under 10 minutes and South Africa then sent on their entire eight-strong 'Bomb Squad' bench to join the party.

Scrum-half Morne van den Berg also got in on the try scoring act

Wales spent 20 minutes of the second half down to 14 with yellow cards for back-rowers Taine Plumtree and Aaron Wainwright, and South Africa were in no mood to let up.

Esterhuizen raced through and Feinberg-Mngomezulu added his second before Nortje and Etzebeth - who would not see the game out and now faces the prospect of a lengthy ban - went over to kickstart Welsh rugby's latest inquest.

Eben Etzebeth was red carded in the final minute for a disgraceful eye gouge on Alex Mann

Wales have to experience these days to return to top - we had it after 2015

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi to TNT:

"I've listened to the media ask why Wales are playing this game. The only way for a team to get better is to play the best.

"I know their first-choice guys weren't here, but the new guys have got an opportunity. Next year when they come, they will already have faced this. I know Welsh people are fighting people who do not stand down for anybody. We've been through this too.

"In 2015 I don't know how many people retired and we went through this for two years straight where we struggled, people burned our jerseys and nobody wanted to watch us then Rassie [Erasmus] came and made a plan.

"So I know the players will fight, the coaching staff will come up with a plan. The young boys that played today have a day of experience playing against the top."

Esterhuizen: We've got rewards for hard work

Player-of-the-match Andre Esterhuizen to TNT:

"Obviously a very tough game to end the tour on. It's been five long weeks and we are very happy with this win. A clean sweep for this tour, we've worked very hard for it and happy we've got the rewards.

"Whatever team we pick each week, everyone knows their role and steps up. Everyone trusts each other, and whoever steps in plays well, and we play together.

"When you come to Wales, you expect a team that never gives up. We knew we had to dig deep for this one."

What's next?

After autumn defeats to South Africa, New Zealand and Argentina, and a late victory over Japan, Wales are next in action in Round 1 of the 2026 Six Nations, when they travel to face England on Saturday February 7 (4.40pm kick-off).

South Africa's season has now finished, and they will not be in action again until July 2026 when they host England on Saturday July 4 as rugby's new Nations Championship begins.