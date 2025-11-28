R360: Breakaway rebel rugby tournament announces delay of launch by two years to 2028

Rugby's proposed rebel circuit R360 have announced they are delaying the launch of the tournament by two years to 2028.

R360, a venture which former England Rugby World Cup winner Mike Tindall is fronting, had been set to begin in 2026 but has been beset by a lack of union support and negative publicity.

Early last month, eight of rugby's leading unions - England, Ireland, France, Scotland, Italy, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia - released a shared statement in which they stated any player who joined rebel circuit R360 would be banned from playing for their country.

Earlier this week, the British and Irish Lions added their voice, stating any player who decides to take part in the planned breakaway R360 league would not be eligible for selection for the 2027 women's tour to New Zealand.

Amid reports of doubts as to its viability, Friday has since brought news via board member Tindall of the league's delay: "The decision to shift our launch to 2028 is a strategic decision based on timing.

"Launching under compressed timelines would not meet the standards we set for R360, nor would it deliver the long-term commercial impact that the sport deserves.

"From day one, our commitment to the players has been unwavering. Many of the world's best female and male players continue to express strong interest in joining R360. We want them to thrive - not be placed under unnecessary pressure."

R360 has been dubbed a divisive concept by critics because it wants to tempt leading players from their current clubs into a new franchise league, consisting of 12 teams based in major cities around the world.

Critics have also pointed to a lack of detail around key elements of the competition, including player welfare and its fixture schedule, and the fact that it has not been ratified by World Rugby.

Rugby league's NRL in Australia threatened any player who switched to R360 with a 10-year ban, and previously stated any player who had signed up for the proposed launch in 2026 would have their contracts terminated.

R360 statement in full

Mike Tindall, R360 Board Member, said:

"R360 has always been about supporting the long-term growth of the sport we love. Our aim is to create a global showcase league that sits between international and club rugby - a competition that keeps fans engaged year-round, brings new audiences into the game, and elevates both male and female players on a global stage.

"International rugby attracts huge audiences and is one of the most compelling products in world sport. But most players outside the biggest fixtures aren't yet household names. Club rugby is vital to the rugby ecosystem however its reach remains limited to the core fans. There is a clear gap for a global, innovative competition that can broaden rugby's appeal and inspire a new generation of fans - and our data consistently supports that need.

"As per many other sports, evolution is critical to broadening its appeal, finding new talent and realising commercial value. Cricket, Formula 1, football, sailing, golf, boxing, darts - to name a few - are all finding new ways to tell new stories to new audiences and building a stronger sport. This is rugby's opportunity.

"The decision to shift our launch to 2028 is a strategic decision based on timing. Launching under compressed timelines would not meet the standards we set for R360, nor would it deliver the long-term commercial impact that the sport deserves.

"From day one, our commitment to players has been unwavering. Many of the world's best female and male players continue to express strong interest in joining R360. We want them to thrive - not be placed under unnecessary pressure. Ensuring player welfare, supporting their international ambitions, and working collaboratively with the global game remain core to our approach.

"As a board we remain absolutely determined to bring R360 to life at full scale and with maximum global impact. We're building something bold and new that will resonate globally - and we cannot wait to show the world in 2028."