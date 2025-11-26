British and Irish Lions warn involvement in R360 league will jeopardise selection for 2027 tour of New Zealand

The British and Irish Lions have confirmed any player who decides to take part in the planned breakaway R360 league would not be eligible for selection for the 2027 women's tour to New Zealand.

Plans for the rebel league involves 12 franchised teams - eight men's and four women's - taking part in a global grand prix-type competition which will see matches take place in cities such as London, Miami, Tokyo and Lisbon.

All of the Six Nations unions except Wales, plus South Africa, New Zealand and Australia, have already declared any player involved in the tournament, which is fronted by 2003 World Cup winner Mike Tindall, will be barred from Test selection.

The Lions have now confirmed the same stance, which will "provide clarity to players" ahead of a first-ever women's tour.

"As we continue preparations for the inaugural Lions Women's Tour in 2027, The British & Irish Lions wishes to outline its position on the proposed R360 competition and provide clarity to players," a Lions statement read.

"The British & Irish Lions fully support the position of our constituent Unions in relation to the proposed competition and will be advising that any player who decides to participate in R360 will not be eligible for selection for the 2027 Tour to New Zealand.

"This is the first ever Lion's Women Tour, a historic moment for women's rugby and we want it to be the best it can be.

"With the tour just over a year and a half away, we believe it is important that players who may be selected are playing in established leagues that provide certainty on calendar and playing schedule.

"The British & Irish Lions will continue to work collaboratively with its Unions to support the growth of our game at all levels, ensure alignment with international and domestic calendars and prioritise player welfare."

