R360: Rugby's revolutionary moment - or will it be held up over the line?

What is R360? When does it start? How many players have signed up? And will it actually go ahead? Sky Sports tackles the burning questions gripping the world of rugby...

What is R360?

Rugby360, or R360, is a proposed global rugby union competition aiming to revolutionise the sport.

It plans to unite the world's top male and female players in a franchise-based league that travels from city to city - London, Miami, Tokyo, Lisbon, and more.

R360's mission is to broaden rugby's global appeal, enhance player welfare, and inject major financial investment into a sport currently struggling at the domestic level.

Who's backing R360?

The project is fronted by England's 2003 World Cup winner Mike Tindall, former Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper, and a small executive team.

Tindall has described R360 as a response to club rugby's inability to match the interest and investment seen in the international game.

"Clubs around the world are feeling the strain and are being propped up by the international game," he said, warning that rugby's lack of innovation risks alienating younger audiences.

Who's funding R360?

According to Sky News, R360 has secured early backing from 885 Capital, an investment firm founded by Sudeep Ramnani and Jai Mahtani, known for their involvement in the Baller League and the Professional Fighters League.

Other investors include Martin Gilbert, chairman of Revolut, and Albachiara, a sport-focused advisory and investment firm.

While the total capital raised remains undisclosed, insiders estimate R360 will need tens of millions of pounds to cover initial costs like player recruitment and marketing.

Tindall has reportedly informed players that funding is in place, though the identities of all backers have not been publicly confirmed.

Image: Mike Tindall is the face behind R360'sbid to revolutionise rugby

What would the R360 format look like?

R360 proposes a 12-team global franchise league, reminiscent of the Rugby Sevens circuit but featuring full XV-a-side matches.

The plan includes eight men's teams and four women's teams, each based in major cities.

These cities would host individual tournaments, with the league operating on a "Grand Prix-style" model that moves from one location to the next.

When would R360 tournaments take place?

Organisers envision a compact, three-month season designed to preserve a festival-like atmosphere.

R360 aims to avoid clashes with major international windows such as the Six Nations, Rugby Championship, and World Cup.

However, this scheduling could disrupt domestic club competitions, which are already navigating a congested calendar.

Image: R360 organisers insist tournaments such as the Six Nations will be safeguarded from clashes

Has World Rugby approved R360?

No, not yet.

R360 withdrew its initial application for World Rugby approval, delaying formal sanctioning until at least June 2026.

This has created uncertainty around the league's regulatory status and its compatibility with existing rugby structures.

When will R360 start?

Originally slated for a mid-2025 launch, R360 has faced several setbacks. Organisers now hope to kick off the inaugural season in October 2026.

In the meantime, they are focused on securing additional funding and finalising franchise agreements to ensure a smooth rollout.

Will the biggest names in rugby be playing in R360?

Not if they want to remain eligible for international duty.

In a coordinated move, the rugby unions of England, Scotland, Ireland, France, Italy, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia issued a joint statement warning that players who join R360 will be barred from Test selection.

Wales was the only Six Nations union not to sign the statement, though it expressed support for the stance and reserved the right to exclude R360-affiliated players from international squads.

Henry Slade says playing for England is still pinnacle of rugby union amid nations issuing international ban on R360 players

What have the unions said about R360?

The unions urged "extreme caution" to anyone considering involvement in R360.

While they support innovation and investment in rugby, they criticised R360's model as profit-driven and potentially damaging to grassroots development and national competitions.

They stressed that international rugby is the "financial and cultural engine" of the sport and warned that R360 could undermine its long-term health.

As a result, players joining R360 will be deemed ineligible for international selection.

Who has signed to play in R360?

As many as 200 players are believed to have signed pre-contracts, some reportedly worth up to £750,000.

However, none have publicly confirmed their involvement - likely due to the uncertainty surrounding international eligibility and the league's sanctioning status.