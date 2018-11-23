Wales vs South Africa: Five talking points ahead of Cardiff Test

Warren Gatland's Wales face Rassie Erasmus' Springboks in Cardiff this weekend

Five talking points ahead of Saturday's clash between Wales and the Springboks at the Principality Stadium (kick-off 5.20pm)...

Wales are on a roll

If momentum counts in sport, then Wales currently have it by the bucketload. They are unbeaten since the midway point of last season's Six Nations Championship, reeling off a 13-year-best eight successive victories, with one more win ensuring their longest unbeaten run since 1999.

They have also toppled South Africa in four of the countries' last five meetings, and never before completed a four-from-four autumn Tests clean sweep. Warren Gatland's team could take some stopping this weekend.

South Africa are a totally different proposition to 12 months ago

Without putting too fine a point on it, the Springboks were a shambles this time last year. Their November European tour saw them smashed 38-3 by Ireland, and although they beat France by a point in a dreadful game, South Africa ended the trip by losing to Wales.

Wales beat a shambolic Bok outfit this time last year

It was to prove the last knockings for coach Allister Coetzee, but his successor Rassie Erasmus has made a huge impact just eight months into the job, with the Springboks beating New Zealand, England (twice), Australia, France and Scotland this year. Wales will beware a revived southern hemisphere giant.

Will Wales miss Leigh Halfpenny?

The goalkicking full-back misses South Africa's Principality Stadium visit after being concussed during Wales' 9-6 victory over Australia two weeks ago, when he was on the receiving end of a challenge by Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi that went unpunished.

Halfpenny, who has amassed 713 points in 80 Tests for Wales, was uncharacteristically wayward off the tee earlier in that game, but he remains one of the world game's finest kickers.

Gareth Anscombe will have added responsibility on his shoulders due to the absence of Leigh Halfpenny

That important task now falls to fly-half Gareth Anscombe, with Liam Williams replacing Halfpenny in the No 15 shirt, and Anscombe has the temperament to handle it.

Wales are in rude health

Whatever happens on Saturday, Wales have moved into a strong position 10 months out from the World Cup in Japan. Not only have they been winning consistently, but squad depth is probably at its most impressive since Gatland took charge in 2008.

Josh Adams has impressed since making his Wales debut in this year's Six Nations

Through summer Tests against South Africa and Argentina, and on into the autumn campaign, Gatland has given players like wing Josh Adams, scrum-half Tomos Williams, prop Dillon Lewis, lock Adam Beard and flanker Aaron Wainwright a chance, and they have prospered.

Wales have largely gone under the radar this year, but that is exactly how they like it.

George North can send Springboks' victory hopes south

Wales wing North burst on to the international scene eight years ago this month, making his Test debut as an 18-year-old and scoring two tries against South Africa.

Can George North cause problems for the Springboks in Cardiff?

He has now amassed 34 touchdowns for his country - only Shane Williams and Gareth Thomas are ahead of him - and he looks in prime form ahead of this weekend's autumn finale

The Springboks could not handle him in 2010 and, 77 Wales appearances later, it would be no surprise if he returned to haunt them.

Teams

Wales: 15 Liam Williams, 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Gareth Davies; 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6 Dan Lydiate, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rob Evans, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Cory Hill, 20 Ellis Jenkins, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Dan Biggar, 23 Owen Watkin.

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyanti, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier; 1 Steven Kitshoff, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 RG Snyman, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Cheslin Kolbe.