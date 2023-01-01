Scottish Football Fixtures

March 2023

Saturday 18th March

Scottish Premiership
Motherwell 2 4 12:30 Rangers FT
Aberdeen 3 0 15:00 Hearts
Celtic 0 1 15:00 Hibernian
Dundee United 1 0 15:00 St Mirren
Kilmarnock 1 0 15:00 St. Johnstone
Livingston 2 0 15:00 Ross County
Scottish Championship
Hamilton Academical 0 2 15:00 Ayr United
Partick Thistle 0 0 15:00 Dundee
Queen's Park 0 1 15:00 Inverness CT
Raith Rovers 2 0 15:00 Cove Rangers
Scottish League 1
Airdrieonians 4 0 15:00 Peterhead
Alloa Athletic 1 0 15:00 Clyde
Dunfermline Athletic 0 0 15:00 Edinburgh City
Kelty Hearts 1 0 15:00 Montrose
Queen Of The South 1 0 15:00 Falkirk
Scottish League 2
Bonnyrigg Rose 0 0 15:00 East Fife
Dumbarton 0 4 15:00 Albion Rovers
Elgin City P P 15:00 Stenhousemuir
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Forfar Athletic 1 1 15:00 Annan Athletic
Stranraer 0 1 15:00 Stirling Albion

