French Open: Novak Djokovic breezes into fourth round of French Open

Novak Djokovic is aiming to defend the title he won at Roland Garros 12 months ago (Associated Press)

Novak Djokovic breezed into the fourth round of the French Open courtesy of a 6-3 6-3 6-2 victory over Aljaz Bedene on Friday afternoon at Roland Garros.

The world No 1 won the first set in just 35 minutes, before adding the second and third in equally impressive fashions and spent less than two hours on court.

Djokovic appeared to have all the time in the world against Bedene and plucked a vast array of shots out of his locker, much to the delight of the crowd, to deliver his comfortable victory.

The 35-year-old is now on an eight-match win streak following his title in Rome. He will face the 15th seed Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round and could meet Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals.

Nadal is currently on court against Botic van de Zandschulp and in control after winning the first two sets.

Schwartzman overcame Grigor Dimitrov in three sets 6-3 6-1 6-2, earlier in the day on Friday.

The 15th seed was able to capitalise on Dimitrov's up and down form during their contest. Dimitrov ended the match having made 59 unforced errors, while Schwartzman kept his count down to just 20.

Djokovic and Schwartzman have met six times on the ATP Tour, with the world No 1 having never lost. The last encounter between the two was at the ATP Finals back in 2020.

Alexander Zverev will follow Nadal onto Court Suzanne-Lenglen against Brandon Nakashima of the United States.

Cameron Norrie, the only British male left in the draw after Dan Evans' loss on Thursday, takes on the 21st seed Karen Khachanov on Court Simonne-Mathieu late on Friday afternoon.

Carlos Alcaraz will headline the evening session on Court Philippe-Chatrier against Sebastian Korda at 7.45pm.

