French Open: Daniil Medvedev moves into third round at Roland Garros

Daniil Medvedev is the second seed at Roland Garros

Daniil Medvedev moved into the third round of the French Open with a 6-3 6-4 6-3 win over Serbian Laslo Djere.

The world No 2, who reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last year after four consecutive first-round exits, struggled at times but found a way over the line on the surface he has admitted is not his favourite.

Medvedev won 70 per cent of points behind his first serve and was able to capitalise on the high unforced error count his opponent produced during the two-and-a-half hour match.

He will meet 28th seed Miomir Kecmanovic next, who beat Alexander Bublik in four sets 4-6 7-5 6-2 6-1.

"Today I think to be honest, Laslo was playing the better clay-court tennis," Medvedev said during his on-court interview.

"But I managed to fight and just put one more ball in the court than him. it was a very tough match, but I am happy to win.

"I honestly think I played better in the first round," he reflected. "I definitely need to play better next round, because it's going to be tougher and tougher. Again, I am not going to lie, I prefer hard courts."

Casper Ruud built on his first-round victory over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Casper Ruud made sure he moved into the third round at Roland Garros for the third year in a row, courtesy of a 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory over Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland.

Ruud arrived in Paris having won the Geneva Open to secure his seventh career title on clay courts. The 23-year-old will look to reach the fourth round in Paris for the first time when he takes on Lorenzo Sonego.

"It was definitely a challenge," Ruud said about his match against Ruusuvuori.

"Even though it was three straight sets, there were some tough moments and some chances I didn't get, but some I did. All in all, I'm very happy with the performance."

Holger Rune, who beat the 14th seed Denis Shapovalov in the first round, overcame Henri Laaksonen 6-2 6-3 6-3. The 19-year-old is making his debut in Paris and reached the semi-finals in Lyon last week.

He will take on Hugo Gaston in the third round, after Gaston beat Pedro Cachin 6-4 6-2 6-4 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Hubert Hurkacz advanced into the third round for the first time in five appearances, following his 6-1 6-4 6-2 win over Marco Cecchinato. He won 86 per cent of points behind his first serve and faces David Goffin next.

Britain's Dan Evans is in action on Court 6 against Mikael Ymer of Sweden.

Evans is the 29th seed in the men's draw and his first-round victory over Francisco Cerundolo marked the first win of his career in the main draw at Roland Garros.

Cameron Norrie is in action on Friday against Karen Khachanov. The third-round contest will be the fourth match played on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android