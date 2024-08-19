Cincinnati Open: Jannick Sinner beats Frances Tiafoe in final for perfect US Open preparation

Jannik Sinner beat Frances Tiafoe in straight sets in the Cincinnati Open final as the world No 1 found his best form ahead of the US Open and the final Grand Slam of the year.

Sinner started the season by securing his first slam title at the Australian Open but has struggled with a hip injury over the last few months and missed the Paris Olympics with tonsillitis.

The 23-year-old was seen limping at stages during a fiercely fought opening set that went the Italian's way before he ultimately ran away with the match, winning 7-6 (7-4) 6-2.

American home favourite Tiafoe will rue spurning two break point opportunities in the opening game of the match, with a third opportunity later in the set also passing him by.

Image: Sinner has now won five ATP Tour titles in 2024, including the Australian Open, while his career record in finals is an excellent 15-4

Sinner went on to punish his opponent by taking the first set tie-break before earning an immediate break of serve to start the second.

Not long after, the score was 4-1 after Sinner snaffled up a double break with a thunderous forehand winner down the line.

He had three match points when up 0-40 in Tiafoe's next service game but failed to covert any of them as the popular American at least forced Sinner to serve it out - which he duly did to take the title.

It's Sinner's third Masters 1000 win and his second this year, having also won the Miami Open which catapulted him to the top of the world rankings, coming soon after securing his maiden slam in Australia.

Having only turned 23 on Friday, Sinner is the youngest men's champion in Cincinnati since a certain 21-year-old Andy Murray won the tournament in 2008.

"It was a very difficult week, tough week. I'm very happy about today's match," Sinner said afterwards.

"It was very tough mentally... we both felt a lot of tension, but I'm very glad about the level I played, especially in the important moments."

Throwing it forward to the US Open, he added: "Now, for sure, it's important to recover, to be to be ready for New York.

"I'm very happy to be in a position where I am and just trying to keep going mentally with this hunger to keep playing."

