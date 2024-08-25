Monday at the US Open: Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Jan Choinski, Harriet Dart and Coco Gauff in action

Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff are all in action at the US Open on Monday as well as British duo Jan Choinski and Harriet Dart - live on Sky Sports Tennis from 3pm.

US Open tennis 2024 - live updates

Defending champions Djokovic and Gauff will kick off play at Flushing Meadows, with in-form Sabalenka, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev also taking to the court.

Meanwhile, Choinski and Dart will hope to make it a perfect start for the Brits in New York as they begin their campaign.

So, here's who to keep and eye on, which court are they on, and what time will they be playing on Sky Sports Tennis...

Brits in action

Image: Jan Choinski faces Roberto Carballes Baena in his opening match

Choinski opens play on Court 16 at 4pm against world No 54 from Spain, Roberto Carballes Baena.

German-born Polish-British tennis player Choinski has a penchant for Volvo cars.

"My Volvo is doing alright at the moment, even though it's got a bit of mileage on it, I like the car. I've had it for about five or six years now and previous to this I had the same model, but a little bit lower spec. I sold it when it did 320km, so let's see if this one can beat it," said the 28-year-old, who has represented Britain since 2018.

Choinski revealed he will base himself in Vienna after this year's US Open where he will be working with Dominic Thiem's former coach, Gunter Bresnik.

"Gunter likes his running a lot," Choinski said. "He tells us to go running before and after practice but he's never asked me to tie a tyre around my back yet."

Image: Harriet Dart opens her campaign later on Monday

Dart, ranked 67 in the world, is last on Court 16 at around 8pm as she takes on Chloe Paquet, who is 29 places below the Brit in the rankings.

When are Djokovic, Sabalenka & Gauff playing?

Image: Novak Djokovic is in action overnight at Flushing Meadows

Defending champion Djokovic will be in action overnight on Arthur Ashe Stadium against Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot, but play starts at 5pm on Ashe with a cracker of a clash between American big-hitter Ben Shelton and former US Open champion Dominic Thiem.

Sabalenka is the last match of the night on Louis Armstrong Stadium against Priscilla Hon, while women's champion Gauff is second on Ashe at around 8pm (BST).

Order of Play (all times BST - Brits in bold)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm

Ben Shelton (USA) (13) vs Dominic Thiem (Aut)

Varvara Gracheva (Fra) vs Coco Gauff (USA) (3)

12am

Clara Burel (Fra) vs Sloane Stephens (USA)

Radu Albot (Mda) vs Novak Djokovic (Ser) (2)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4pm

Qinwen Zheng (Chn) (7) vs Amanda Anisimova (USA)

Camilo Ugo Carabelli (Arg) vs Taylor Fritz (USA) (12)

Madison Keys (USA) (14) vs Katerina Siniakova (Cze)

12am

Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) vs Frances Tiafoe (USA) (20)

Priscilla Hon (Aus) vs Aryna Sabalenka (Blr) (2)

Grandstand

4pm

Maximilian Marterer (Ger) vs Alexander Zverev (Ger) (4)

Viktorija Golubic (Swi) vs Paula Badosa (Spa) (26)

Gael Monfils (Fra) vs Diego Schwartzman (Arg)

11pm

Victoria Azarenka (Blr) (20) vs Yuliia Stardubtseva (Ukr)

Stadium 17

4pm

Yafan Wang (Chn) vs Maria Sakkari (Gre) (9)

Casper Ruud (Nor) (8) vs Yunchaokete Bu (Chn)

Martina Trevisan (Ita) vs Taylor Townsend (USA)

Holger Rune (Den) (15) vs Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Court 5

4pm

Elina Svitolina (Ukr) (27) vs Maria Lourdes Carle (Arg)

Andrey Rublev (Rus) (6) vs Thiago Seyboth Wild (Bra)

Kyrian Jacquet (Fra) vs Grigor Dimitrov (Bul) (9)

Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) (8) vs Marina Bassols Ribera (Spa)

Court 10

4pm

Ugo Humbert (Fra) (17) vs Thiago Monteiro (Bra)

Oceane Dodin (Fra) vs Anhelina Kalinina (Ukr)

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (Fra) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Arg)

Ana Bogdan (Rom) vs Arantxa Rus (Ned)

Court 11

4pm

Juncheng Shang (Chn) vs Alexander Bublik (Kaz) (27)

Peyton Stearns (USA) vs Lesia Tsurenko (Ukr)

Christopher Eubanks (USA) vs Arthur Rinderknech (Fra)

Lulu Sun (Nzl) vs Lucia Bronzetti (Ita)

Court 12

4pm

Donna Vekic (Cro) (24) vs Kimberly Birrell (USA)

Alexei Popyrin (Aus) (28) vs Soon Woo Kwon (Kor)

Francisco Cerundolo (Arg) (29) vs Sebastian Ofner (Aut)

McCartney Kessler (USA) vs Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) (19)

Court 13

4pm

Hugo Grenier (Fra) vs Mitchell Krueger (USA)

Tamara Korpatsch (Ger) vs Moyuka Uchijima (Jpn)

Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus) vs Ann Li (USA)

Laslo Djere (Ser) vs Jan-Lennard Struff (Ger)

Court 4

4pm

Dominic Stricker (Swi) vs Francisco Comesana (Arg)

Tatjana Maria (Ger) vs Solana Sierra (Arg)

Polina Kudermetova (Rus) vs Elise Mertens (Bel) (33)

Sebastian Baez (Arg) (21) vs Luciano Darderi (Ita)

Court 6

4pm

Jule Niemeier (Ger) vs Dayana Yastremska (Ukr) (32)

Marton Fucsovics (Hun) vs Jiri Lehecka (Cze) (32)

Rinky Hijikata (Aus) vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa)

Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus) (29) vs Viktoriya Tomova (Bul)

Court 7

4pm

Jaqueline Cristian (Rom) vs Daria Kasatkina (Rus) (12)

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spa) vs Matteo Berrettini (Ita)

Reilly Opelka (USA) vs Lorenzo Musetti (Ita) (18)

9pm

Emma Navarro (USA) (13) vs Anna Blinkova (Rus)

Court 8

4pm

Erika Andreeva (Rus) vs Yue Yuan (Chn)

Greet Minnen (Bel) vs Magdalena Frech (Pol)

Yoshihito Nishioka (Jpn) vs Miomir Kecmanovic (Ser)

Arthur Cazaux (Fra) vs Pablo Carreno-Busta (Spa)

Court 14

4pm

Luca Nardi (Ita) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (Spa)

Maya Joint (Aus) vs Laura Siegemund (Ger)

Alexander Shevchenko (Kaz) vs Dominik Koepfer (Ger)

Julia Grabher (Aut) vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Rou)

Court 15

4pm

Diane Parry (Fra) vs Xiyu Wang (Chn)

Pedro Martinez (Spa) vs Maks Kasnikowski (Pol)

Magda Linette (Pol) vs Ivana Jovic (Ser)

Sumit Nagal (Ind) vs Tallon Griekspoor (Ned)

Court 16

4pm

Jan Choinski (Gbr) vs Roberto Carballes Baena (Spa)

Alexandre Muller (Fra) vs Adam Walton (Aus)

Chloe Paquet (Fra) vs Harriet Dart (Gbr)

