Monday at the US Open: Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Jan Choinski, Harriet Dart and Coco Gauff in action

Monday 26 August 2024 23:32, UK
Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff are all in action at the US Open on Monday as well as British duo Jan Choinski and Harriet Dart - live on Sky Sports Tennis from 3pm.
US Open tennis 2024 - live updates
Defending champions Djokovic and Gauff will kick off play at Flushing Meadows, with in-form Sabalenka, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev also taking to the court.
Meanwhile, Choinski and Dart will hope to make it a perfect start for the Brits in New York as they begin their campaign.
So, here's who to keep and eye on, which court are they on, and what time will they be playing on Sky Sports Tennis...
Choinski opens play on Court 16 at 4pm against world No 54 from Spain, Roberto Carballes Baena.
German-born Polish-British tennis player Choinski has a penchant for Volvo cars.
"My Volvo is doing alright at the moment, even though it's got a bit of mileage on it, I like the car. I've had it for about five or six years now and previous to this I had the same model, but a little bit lower spec. I sold it when it did 320km, so let's see if this one can beat it," said the 28-year-old, who has represented Britain since 2018.
Choinski revealed he will base himself in Vienna after this year's US Open where he will be working with Dominic Thiem's former coach, Gunter Bresnik.
"Gunter likes his running a lot," Choinski said. "He tells us to go running before and after practice but he's never asked me to tie a tyre around my back yet."
Dart, ranked 67 in the world, is last on Court 16 at around 8pm as she takes on Chloe Paquet, who is 29 places below the Brit in the rankings.
Defending champion Djokovic will be in action overnight on Arthur Ashe Stadium against Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot, but play starts at 5pm on Ashe with a cracker of a clash between American big-hitter Ben Shelton and former US Open champion Dominic Thiem.
Sabalenka is the last match of the night on Louis Armstrong Stadium against Priscilla Hon, while women's champion Gauff is second on Ashe at around 8pm (BST).
Arthur Ashe Stadium
5pm
Ben Shelton (USA) (13) vs Dominic Thiem (Aut)
Varvara Gracheva (Fra) vs Coco Gauff (USA) (3)
12am
Clara Burel (Fra) vs Sloane Stephens (USA)
Radu Albot (Mda) vs Novak Djokovic (Ser) (2)
Louis Armstrong Stadium
4pm
Qinwen Zheng (Chn) (7) vs Amanda Anisimova (USA)
Camilo Ugo Carabelli (Arg) vs Taylor Fritz (USA) (12)
Madison Keys (USA) (14) vs Katerina Siniakova (Cze)
12am
Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) vs Frances Tiafoe (USA) (20)
Priscilla Hon (Aus) vs Aryna Sabalenka (Blr) (2)
Grandstand
4pm
Maximilian Marterer (Ger) vs Alexander Zverev (Ger) (4)
Viktorija Golubic (Swi) vs Paula Badosa (Spa) (26)
Gael Monfils (Fra) vs Diego Schwartzman (Arg)
11pm
Victoria Azarenka (Blr) (20) vs Yuliia Stardubtseva (Ukr)
Stadium 17
4pm
Yafan Wang (Chn) vs Maria Sakkari (Gre) (9)
Casper Ruud (Nor) (8) vs Yunchaokete Bu (Chn)
Martina Trevisan (Ita) vs Taylor Townsend (USA)
Holger Rune (Den) (15) vs Brandon Nakashima (USA)
Court 5
4pm
Elina Svitolina (Ukr) (27) vs Maria Lourdes Carle (Arg)
Andrey Rublev (Rus) (6) vs Thiago Seyboth Wild (Bra)
Kyrian Jacquet (Fra) vs Grigor Dimitrov (Bul) (9)
Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) (8) vs Marina Bassols Ribera (Spa)
Court 10
4pm
Ugo Humbert (Fra) (17) vs Thiago Monteiro (Bra)
Oceane Dodin (Fra) vs Anhelina Kalinina (Ukr)
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (Fra) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Arg)
Ana Bogdan (Rom) vs Arantxa Rus (Ned)
Court 11
4pm
Juncheng Shang (Chn) vs Alexander Bublik (Kaz) (27)
Peyton Stearns (USA) vs Lesia Tsurenko (Ukr)
Christopher Eubanks (USA) vs Arthur Rinderknech (Fra)
Lulu Sun (Nzl) vs Lucia Bronzetti (Ita)
Court 12
4pm
Donna Vekic (Cro) (24) vs Kimberly Birrell (USA)
Alexei Popyrin (Aus) (28) vs Soon Woo Kwon (Kor)
Francisco Cerundolo (Arg) (29) vs Sebastian Ofner (Aut)
McCartney Kessler (USA) vs Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) (19)
Court 13
4pm
Hugo Grenier (Fra) vs Mitchell Krueger (USA)
Tamara Korpatsch (Ger) vs Moyuka Uchijima (Jpn)
Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus) vs Ann Li (USA)
Laslo Djere (Ser) vs Jan-Lennard Struff (Ger)
Court 4
4pm
Dominic Stricker (Swi) vs Francisco Comesana (Arg)
Tatjana Maria (Ger) vs Solana Sierra (Arg)
Polina Kudermetova (Rus) vs Elise Mertens (Bel) (33)
Sebastian Baez (Arg) (21) vs Luciano Darderi (Ita)
Court 6
4pm
Jule Niemeier (Ger) vs Dayana Yastremska (Ukr) (32)
Marton Fucsovics (Hun) vs Jiri Lehecka (Cze) (32)
Rinky Hijikata (Aus) vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa)
Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus) (29) vs Viktoriya Tomova (Bul)
Court 7
4pm
Jaqueline Cristian (Rom) vs Daria Kasatkina (Rus) (12)
Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spa) vs Matteo Berrettini (Ita)
Reilly Opelka (USA) vs Lorenzo Musetti (Ita) (18)
9pm
Emma Navarro (USA) (13) vs Anna Blinkova (Rus)
Court 8
4pm
Erika Andreeva (Rus) vs Yue Yuan (Chn)
Greet Minnen (Bel) vs Magdalena Frech (Pol)
Yoshihito Nishioka (Jpn) vs Miomir Kecmanovic (Ser)
Arthur Cazaux (Fra) vs Pablo Carreno-Busta (Spa)
Court 14
4pm
Luca Nardi (Ita) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (Spa)
Maya Joint (Aus) vs Laura Siegemund (Ger)
Alexander Shevchenko (Kaz) vs Dominik Koepfer (Ger)
Julia Grabher (Aut) vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Rou)
Court 15
4pm
Diane Parry (Fra) vs Xiyu Wang (Chn)
Pedro Martinez (Spa) vs Maks Kasnikowski (Pol)
Magda Linette (Pol) vs Ivana Jovic (Ser)
Sumit Nagal (Ind) vs Tallon Griekspoor (Ned)
Court 16
4pm
Jan Choinski (Gbr) vs Roberto Carballes Baena (Spa)
Alexandre Muller (Fra) vs Adam Walton (Aus)
Chloe Paquet (Fra) vs Harriet Dart (Gbr)
