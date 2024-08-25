Jack Draper feels hurt and bruised by controversial match point in Cincinnati against Felix Auger-Aliassime

Britain's Jack Draper says he feels hurt and bruised by the controversial match point during his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Cincinnati Open and has called on all tournaments to bring in VAR.

Draper comes into the US Open on the back of a promising run to the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Open last week, but finds himself having to repair his reputation.

The British No 1 has been accused of cheating after a controversial match point in his last-16 tie with Felix Auger-Aliassime where he appeared to hit the ball into the ground at the net before it looped over.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tim Henman gives his reaction to Draper's controversial match point and talks about how the use of further technology can help umpires going forward

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following his controversial win over Auger-Aliassime, Draper says he 'would have 100 per cent replayed' match point

The umpire Greg Allensworth ruled it was a legal shot but Draper has attracted criticism for not conceding the point, with players and ex-players wading into the debate, saying he would have known it was a foul point.

He was subsequently well beaten in his next match so his mental strength will be tested to see how he responds in front of a raucous New York crowd.

"I was thinking about it four days non stop," said an emotional Draper during his media conference. "I was really upset by it. I think it's respect, honesty, fair play. I've done it on the tour before, where I've maybe given a second serve because there's been a loud noise or something. I always play by those things.

"But honestly, in that moment, I couldn't do anything because that was the honest truth of it. I think anyone would be lying if they're saying they're not hurt by seeing a lot of comments saying 'you're a cheat, you're a liar'. And that I would have done this, and I would have done that.

"It's hard in that situation to know what to do and also it's good because it's my first experience of sort of having negativity and having criticism, and that's all part of being a top athlete.

"I think it's good for me to sort of go through this almost, and understand that people are going to be quick to jump on your back. People questioned my integrity, which is fine, but I was definitely hurt by it.

"In that moment, I was as confused as anyone. I think ex-players, or players talking about it hurts more than say, you know, someone at a local club saying, 'I would have definitely known what had happened.' But they're not getting 100 mile an hour ball hit at their feet.

"There's obviously a lot of keyboard warriors out there who want to hide behind their phone and call you all sorts of stuff, but I know my truth at the end of the day. So if someone wants to say something, or someone doesn't like me because of it, then that's their problem."

I think it's good for me to sort of go through this almost, and understand that people are going to be quick to jump on your back. People questioned my integrity, which is fine, but I was definitely hurt by it.

Draper admits Auger-Aliassime was "hard done by" but says it was wrong to put all the blame on the umpire for not being able to see what had happened.

"I genuinely didn't know, and I found the criticism hard, because, that was my honest truth," said the 22-year-old, who begins his campaign against China's Zhang Zhizhen on Tuesday.

"I thought Felix dealt with it incredibly well. I think if anyone he had the best view of it, because he was, he was front on so he probably saw what was going on before any of us knew. The way he dealt with it, obviously on the court, but then in the changing room as well, he'd obviously seen the replay, and probably had his questions - 'You knew' and stuff like that - but he was classy about it, and full respect to him.

"Overall, it's a good experience for everyone, and a good way of showing that we really do need VAR technology and hope that this situation doesn't happen, so that tennis is completely fair."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tim Henman and Annabel Croft discuss whether VAR will be used at the US Open following Draper's controversial match point against Auger-Aliassime

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.