US Open: Emma Raducanu says she prefers to 'mix and match' and will never play 30 events a year

Emma Raducanu says she prefers to "mix and match" and will never play 30 tournaments a year as the Brit looks back at her 2021 triumph in the hope that it will inspire her at this year's US Open.

Raducanu's first appearance at the US Open after becoming the first player to come through qualifying to win a Grand Slam tournament in 2021 was a first-round loss to Alize Cornet the following year.

The Brit missed the second half of last year after undergoing surgery on both wrists and an ankle.

The 21-year-old has played just three matches since reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon in July as she made the quarter-finals of the Washington Open at the start of the month.

Questions have been asked about Raducanu's lack of matches, but she believes her preparation for the final Grand Slam of the season has been exactly how she would have preferred it.

Raducanu, ranked 71, skipped the Olympics in order to prepare for the American hard-court swing, but then chose not to enter qualifying for tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati, instead having a training block back in the UK.

"I didn't play in Toronto because it was such a tight turnaround but I would have loved to. I have a Canadian passport but I would have had to fly Saturday, play Sunday, and I think it would have been too tight of a turnover. I have always done things a little bit differently," she told a media conference ahead of her opening match against 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin on Tuesday - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

"I mix and match. I don't think I will ever be the player who's close to 30 events a year. I think that's not my style - it never has been.

"Even when I was playing Juniors I would pretty much play a few tournaments, all the Slams, and go to school, and I've always kind of done it that way.

"When I won the US Open I only played a few tournaments that year. I'm not in any big rush to play loads. I'd rather target tournaments and be ready to play the tournaments I've entered in."

She accepts she intends to play more frequently than she has this year, but will never play every tournament.

"I would play more next year, but I don't think I would play a lot more," she said. "I don't think I would play everything, but I think compared to this year, I'd play a few more tournaments."

No regrets about missing Paris Olympics

Image: Raducanu has happy memories of Usain Bolt winning the 100m at the London Games but doesn't regret missing this summer's Paris Olympics

Raducanu stands by her decision to skip the Paris Olympics, saying she doesn't "need to chase" pointing to the fact that her recovery and rehab is far more important at this time in her career.

She said: "It's something that you really want to be a part of when you see everyone at the opening ceremony. Watching the Olympics growing up I just remember the opening ceremony pretty much and Usain Bolt winning the 100m - that's the only two things I remember growing up. I think seeing that part, I missed out, but it was the smartest decision and I don't really regret it.

"I feel very proud coming here, walking past my photo every day, walking past my name on the trophy every day - that's such an epic achievement and those two weeks I completed it, so coming back here now, I come back with such a different outlook, joy and proudness, and it inspires me to want to do more."

Tennis is unforgiving

The US Open represents the first Grand Slam in the post Andy Murray era, with Raducanu, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Jack Draper, Dan Evans and Jan Choinski flying the British flag in New York.

"Tennis is unforgiving in that sense, no matter who you are," said Raducanu. "There's always another match, always another tournament. Andy's done huge, amazing things, and I watched him win this tournament.

"Andy's achieved amazing things and I watched him win this tournament, but it's a fast pace - just like life is, but it's old news the next day.

"I think the Brits are doing well right now. We're all pushing each other, we're all competitive. You see other players doing well and you want to do the same. There's a lot more guys in qualifying this year, which is really cool because when I came three years ago there were barely any players.

"Now I feel there are a lot more who have chances to do well."

Image: Raducanu met her No 1 fan at Flushing Meadows on Friday [courtesy of @emmaraducanu on Instagram]

Raducanu finished up practice by hitting with a young girl she asked fans on social media to help her find.

The seven-year-old fan yelled out that Raducanu was her favourite player and after the Brit apologised that she had to rush off after that workout, they eventually got the chance to meet on Friday.

"I saw her at my practice which was great and then I actually hit with her a little bit," said Raducanu.

"I asked her to come down on to court and we hit a few balls. Her name is Remy - she's really good!

"She barely missed a ball. She has a lot of courage to go on the court with a lot of people watching and start hitting balls. It was nice meeting her and speaking to her. I feel good and happy that I was able to connect with her."

