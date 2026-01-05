Jack Draper tennis results, ranking, news and how to watch on Sky Sports Tennis

Latest news around British No 1 Jack Draper as he prepares to make his return to action in February.

Where is Jack Draper playing next?

Draper is set to make his return to action in Great Britain's Davis Cup tie against Norway next month after being named in a five-strong team.

The British No 1 has played just one match since Wimbledon because of bone bruising in his left arm and announced ahead of the new season that he would not be fit for the Australian Open.

Jack Draper Age: 23

23 Place of birth: Sutton, London

Sutton, London Height: 6ft 4in (1.93m)

6ft 4in (1.93m) Turned pro: 2018

2018 Grand Slam debut: Wimbledon 2021

Wimbledon 2021 World ranking: 10

10 Career titles: 3

3 Masters 1000 titles: 1

1 Grand Slam titles: 0

Jack Draper's best Grand Slam results Australian Open: R4 (2025)

R4 (2025) French Open: R4 (2025)

R4 (2025) Wimbledon: R2 (2022, 2024, 2025)

R2 (2022, 2024, 2025) US Open: Semi-finals (2024)

But Draper has made himself available for the qualifier in Oslo on February 5-6, where he will be joined by Cameron Norrie, Jacob Fearnley and world No 1 doubles pair Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash.

The availability of Draper is a major boost for captain Leon Smith, who has often been without his best players over the last couple of years - albeit with the caveat that there is still a month to go and any more setbacks could change the situation.

"It's great to be putting forward our strongest team for February's qualifier tie, with our top three ranked singles players and the current number one ranked doubles team in the world," said the Scot.

"We know we need a strong squad to face a high-quality Norway team at home but we're all looking forward to the challenge in Oslo."

The winner of the tie will progress to the second qualifying round in September.

Who is coaching Draper?

Image: Draper split from long-time coach James Trotman

Draper recently announced his split from long-time coach James Trotman.

He made public that he had hired Andy Murray's former coach Jamie Delgado ahead of the 2026 season, with Trotman taking a back seat.

Draper's representatives were keen to stress that Trotman remained very much a part of the team but he has now made the decision to step back completely to prioritise time with his family.

Under Trotman, Draper won three ATP Tour titles, including the Masters 1000 crown in Indian Wells in March, while he made his major Grand Slam breakthrough by reaching the semi-finals of the US Open in 2024.

What is Draper's current ranking?

Draper currently sits 10th in the ATP singles rankings having reached a career-high No 4 last year.

Jack Draper's ATP Tour titles Tournament Date Surface Tier Stuttgart Open June 2024 Grass ATP 250 Vienna Open October 2024 Hard ATP 500 Indian Wells March 2025 Hard ATP 1000

How did Draper do in 2025?

Jack Draper's ATP Tour results in 2025 Tournament Surface Result Australian Open Hard Fourth round Doha Hard Runner-up Indian Wells Hard WINNER Miami Hard Second round Monte Carlo Clay Last 16 Madrid Clay Runner-up Italian Open Clay Quarter-finals French Open Clay Fourth round Queen's Grass Semi-finals Wimbledon Grass Second round US Open Hard Second round

Draper's breakthrough victory at Indian Wells included a win over Carlos Alcaraz but he was unable to complete the Sunshine Double after defeat in his opening match in Miami to Jakub Mensik.

A three-set loss to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ended Draper's first tournament of the clay-court season - the Monte-Carlo Masters - at the last-16 stage.

He bounced back in style in Madrid as he became only the second Brit after Andy Murray to make the final of that tournament and showed that he is now a threat on all surfaces.

But the 23-year-old missed out on a second Masters 1000 title as he lost to Casper Ruud after three gruelling sets.

However, it was a highly impressive tournament for him as he usurped Novak Djokovic in the world rankings and hit the top five for the first time.

He went on to reach the quarter-finals of the Italian Open, losing to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets, but his promising clay campaign was ended by Alexander Bublik in the fourth round of the French Open.

At Queen's Club he reached the semi-finals where he went down to defeat against Czech Jiri Lehecka after which he revealed he was struggling with tonsillitis.

Draper had yet to make it beyond the second round of Wimbledon, and the world No 4 will have to wait another year for success at the All England Club. He dispatched Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-2, 2-1 in round one before his opponent retired injured. His hopes of challenging for a first Wimbledon title were crushed in just the second round by former finalist Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Ahead of his singles campaign at the US Open, Draper was paired with the USA's Jessica Pegula, making the semi-finals of the mixed doubles at the US Open before defeat to Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud.

The left-hander withdrew from the US Open main draw after one singles match because of an arm injury.

Earlier in the year, Draper lost to Andrey Rublev in the Qatar Open final after retiring against Alcaraz in the last 16 at the Australian Open, having seen his start to the season delayed by a hip issue.

