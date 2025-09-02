Jack Draper: World No 5 to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup tie against Poland due to arm injury after US Open withdrawal

Jack Draper will miss Great Britain's Davis Cup tie against Poland next weekend through injury.

The world No 5 pulled out of the US Open ahead of his second-round match because of a flare-up of the bone bruising in his left arm that had kept him sidelined since Wimbledon.

The Davis Cup World Group match in Gdynia on September 12-13 comes too soon for Draper, with question marks over when he will be able to return.

Davis Cup captain Leon Smith said: "It goes without saying that obviously it's a real shame that we can't call upon Jack Draper to be in the team with his injury, and of course we wish him the best with his recovery and for the rest of the season."

In Draper's absence, Cameron Norrie will lead Britain's team alongside Jacob Fearnley, while there are three debutants named in Wimbledon doubles champions Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool, plus Arthur Fery.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Karthi Gnanasegaram is joined by Laura Robson and Tim Henman to discuss Emma Radacanu’s dominant display against Janice Tjen, Jack Draper pulling out of the US Open and Jacob Fearnley’s upcoming match against Alexander Zverev

Norrie missed the first-round defeat by Japan in February, where Scot Fearnley made his debut, winning one of his two singles matches.

Cash and Glasspool are the world's top-ranked doubles players after a superb season - capped by their Wimbledon triumph - and they have been given the nod over experienced duo Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

Cash and Glasspool were surprisingly beaten in the first round of the US Open, but that will give them extra time to prepare for the Davis Cup, while 23-year-old Fery will provide singles back-up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Laura Robson and Tim Henman discuss British No 1 Jack Draper's withdrawal from the US Open following a problematic arm injury

Poland are without their only top-100 players Hubert Hurkacz and Kamil Majchrzak because of injury and are led by world No 430 Maks Kasnikowski.

Britain will therefore be strong favourites for the tie, with the winners having a chance next year to challenge for the trophy.

Watch the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.