Emma Raducanu: British No 1 makes winning start at Australian Open against world No 195 Mananchaya Sawangkaew

Emma Raducanu sealed a fine first-round win at the Australian Open by defeating Thailand's world No 195 Mananchaya Sawangkaew on opening Sunday.

Raducanu, who one only arrived in Melbourne on Friday after reaching the quarter-finals of the Hobart International, was forced to scramble to get ready for the tournament.

But after a slow start she rattled off 10 of the next 11 games to storm to a 6-4 6-1 victory against the diminutive Thai debutante on Margaret Court Arena.

Raducanu's projected path to Australian Open glory

Round One: Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Win: 6-4 6-1)



Round Two: Anastasia Potapova



Round Three: Aryna Sabalenka



Round Four: Victoria Mboko



Quarter-Finals: Jasmine Paolini



Semi-Finals: Coco Gauff



Final: Iga Swiatek



Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The result ended a perfect first day for British players, with Cameron Norrie and qualifier Arthur Fery both making the second round in the men's singles.

"I feel very happy to have gotten through that match," said Raducanu, speaking on court after her win.

"From the beginning, she was playing incredibly well - all of her returns and shots seemed to be dropping on the baseline.

"It made life very difficult and so I'm really proud of how I fought back in the first set.

"She played some incredible tennis, way higher than her ranking is currently and I'm sure she's going to do good things this year."

Image: Raducanu could face world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the third round

The 23-year-old has once again battled physical issues during pre-season, with a foot injury severely limiting her time on court, and she looked short of match sharpness in a clash with Maria Sakkari at the United Cup last week, while she beat Camila Osorio in the opening round in Hobart but then lost to world No 204 Taylah Preston.

Sawangkaew, making her Grand Slam debut, already has a lower-level title to her name this season and she made a lightning-quick start and was two break points away from a 4-1 lead in the opening set.

But Raducanu found her rhythm and surges through the next seven games before Sawangkaew stopped the rot.

The British No 1 has achieved her goal of being seeded at a Grand Slam again and she bossed her opponent with encouraging signs in a greater weight of shot.

She clinched her first match point with an ace to make it a flawless 5-0 in first-round matches at the Australian Open.

Much stiffer tests await with world No 55 Anastasia Potapova up next in the second round with a potential third-round clash against world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Potapova came through against Netherlands' Suzan Lamens 3-6 7-5 6-2.

Image: Raducanu was hampered by a delayed flight from the tournament in Hobart, where she reached the quarter-finals earlier this week, and Australian Open organisers handing her a Sunday start

Speaking about the time she first stepped on a big arena at Wimbledon in the same year as her US Open win in 2021, Raducanu said: "I was incredibly nervous but at the same time I had such a great run and it set up such amazing memories for me.

"It's one of my most fond memories of a tournament. It's very nerve-wracking, especially playing straight away on a big stadium. She did really well to come out of the blocks firing. I was so impressed."

She added: "Rado apparently is my new nickname."

Keothavong 'worried' by Raducanu's slow start

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Great Britain Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong, on TNT Sports, reacting to Emma Raducanu's first-round win:

"I must admit, I was slightly worried after the first few games," she said.

"At 3-1 and 15-40 down, something clicked for Emma. Up until that point, she hadn't won a single point behind her opponent's first serve.

"But from then on, everything changed and it was all about Emma. Once she got on top of her opponent, she really steamrolled her and there was only ever going to be one winner.

"Once she figured out her opponent and loosened up, she was really able to let rip!"

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.