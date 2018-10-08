Nick Kyrgios loses temper with umpire in Shanghai Masters exit

3:26 Nick Kyrgios was involved in an on-going argument with the umpire after the official suggested there was a lack of effort from the Australian Nick Kyrgios was involved in an on-going argument with the umpire after the official suggested there was a lack of effort from the Australian

Nick Kyrgios lost his temper with chair umpire Damien Dumusois during another ignominious Shanghai Masters exit on Monday.

The 23-year-old was on the end of a surprise defeat to American qualifier Bradley Klahn, with the world No 104 winning 4-6 6-4 6-3.

He appeared disillusioned towards the latter stages of the match, where Dumusois felt the Australian was 'borderline' tanking.

Kyrgios took the comment to heart and began a lengthy argument with the French umpire before hitting balls against the back hoarding and then leaving the court using his mobile phone.

Nick Kyrgios has fallen to world No 38 this season

The talented but temperamental Kyrgios, who is ranked 38th in the world, has a chequered history with Shanghai.

Last year, he was fined after he stormed off mid-way through his first-round match, with jeers and boos ringing from the crowd.

Two years ago he argued with spectators and was accused of giving away points in another defeat.

Click on the video above to see Kyrgios spend his changeovers engaging words with chair umpire Damien Dumusois...

