Nick Kyrgios loses temper with umpire in Shanghai Masters exit
By Sky Sports Tennis
Last Updated: 08/10/18 4:01pm
Nick Kyrgios lost his temper with chair umpire Damien Dumusois during another ignominious Shanghai Masters exit on Monday.
The 23-year-old was on the end of a surprise defeat to American qualifier Bradley Klahn, with the world No 104 winning 4-6 6-4 6-3.
He appeared disillusioned towards the latter stages of the match, where Dumusois felt the Australian was 'borderline' tanking.
Kyrgios took the comment to heart and began a lengthy argument with the French umpire before hitting balls against the back hoarding and then leaving the court using his mobile phone.
The talented but temperamental Kyrgios, who is ranked 38th in the world, has a chequered history with Shanghai.
Last year, he was fined after he stormed off mid-way through his first-round match, with jeers and boos ringing from the crowd.
Two years ago he argued with spectators and was accused of giving away points in another defeat.
Click on the video above to see Kyrgios spend his changeovers engaging words with chair umpire Damien Dumusois...
We have every major tennis event covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.
Keep up to date with the latest on skysports.com/tennis
We will bring you news, previews, live blogs, reports, reaction and expert analysis.
We will have coverage of the ATP Finals at London's O2 in November with every match live on Sky Sports.
Tennis updates straight to your phone
How to receive all the latest tennis news straight to your mobile